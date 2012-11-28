Want: A Back-To-Basics Striped Shirt To Dress Up Or Down

What: This super-soft classic cotton striped shirt

Why: We’re all about layering all season, and this is a key piece that’ll carry us from work to holiday parties

How: Of course, this top works with chunky cardigans and sweaters, but we’d dress it up a bit and pair it with a structured blazer, a pair of skinny jeans and a great statement necklace for the office. For a night out, try pairing the basic top with a glitzy beaded or sequin skirt for the ultimate dressy-casual outfit.

Edith A. Miller Striped Shirt, $68; at Bona Drag