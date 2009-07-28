Backstreet’s Back… Alright…

OH. MY. GAWD.

The Backstreet Boys announced today that they will be releasing a new album. “This is Us” will be BSB’s ninth album out on October 6th. In the meantime, you can preview the single, “Straight Through My Heart” here. Giddiness… I has it…



Billboard reports a huge effort on the BSB’s part to create long lasting songs for this album—;as if, “I Want it that Way” is not a timeless musical treasure. This is Us’s producer Jim Jonsin explains, “[BSB] worked really hard on keeping their sound but wanted to step it up a notch.”

Howie Dorough (does he even need a last name? Ten years ago, every girl in America and some of Japan was on a one-sided first name basis with all the members of BSB) elaborates, “Some records are going to be bigger than others You’re always going to be compared to your biggest record. All you can do as an artist is just strive to make the best record you can and ride the rollercoaster as it goes up and down.”

If you’re overseas, the Backstreet boys will begin their world tour in Singapore on September 27th before their European tour at the end of October. Stateside tour dates for 2010 will be released soon.