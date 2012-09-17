The Backstreet Boys On Wardrobe Malfunctions, Skinny Jeans, More

It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to meet one of your teenage crushes. While the posters of N’SYNC, Devon Sawa and yes, even 98° were eventually taken down and replaced, you bet that we can still sing every word of the songs of the boy band groups of yore. So you can only imagine our excitement when we got the chance to catch up with the Backstreet Boys this weekend.

Older and seemingly wiser, the five boys that music mogul and dream maker Lou Pearlman slotted into the (arguably) first popular boy band since New Kids On The Block, have slowed down and dressed up, leaving those parachute pants in the past.

Gearing up for a performance for Old Navy’s Rockstar Fashion Show, the guys took a few seconds to take a load off. With the massive stage taking over Bryant Park for the event, the group members reflected on some of their worst on-stage wardrobe mishaps.

“I think I split my pants one time, and I made the mistake of wearing white underwear and the pants were black and the rip just kept getting bigger and bigger,” shares Nick Carter.

“I consistently ripped out the crotch,” says A.J McLean, “During this last tour during I’ll Never Break Your Heart, when I would drop down to my knees.”

Nick interjected, pointing out that A.J’s choice of skinny jeans may have had something to do with it. Speaking of skinnies, the group all were in agreement that they wished girls would wear more skinny jeans. “Skinny jeans, to show the ass,” beamed Nick.

A.J was surprisingly on point with one of the most popular trends for spring, revealing that “Baseball hats are sexy on girls.” With that, we promptly high-tailed it to the nearest hat store.