Backstreet Boys Release New Album This Is Us Today

The Backstreet Boys released their album “This is Us” today featuring the single, “Straight Through My Heart.” The BSB collaborated with a variety of musicians including Akon, Ne-Yo and Lady Gaga for this record. I love how BSB are trying to make themselves pop culturally relevant again by including a sexy vampire in their music video for “Straight Through My Heart,” but still manage to squeeze the word “heart” into their song title and keep the New Kids on the Block dance moves.

Backstreet Boys – Straight Through My Heart [Video Premiere]

by wonderful-life1989

BSB are scheduled to tour Europe to promote the album’s release on October 30. However, Brian Litrell (just to jog your memory, he’s the cute blonde that ISN’T Nick Carter) was recently diagnosed with swine flu, which may create some problems as the BSB travel internationally. Litrell released this YouTube video apologizing for missing a signing at the Hard Rock Café in Los Angeles. Oh B-Rye… It’s alright! We forgive you and you’re still our second favorite BSB… Riiiiight after Justin Timberlake… Oh. Wait…