Backstreet’s Back, and They’re Going to Have a Las Vegas Residency

Whether you were a serious Backstreet Boys fan or you were too young to have known them at all (shout-out to all the 1-D gals in the house!), the ’90s boy band was major back in the day, and with their first Vegas residency, they’re putting themselves on the millennial map. The jury’s out as to whether anyone wanted them to insert themselves on that map, but—we digress.

Technically, they’ve been around since 1993, when they formed in Orlando, but they’ve been off most people’s radar for quite some time. But they’re looking to change all that now, first with a blowout show at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night, and next with “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which kicks off March 1 of next year.

All five founding members shall star in the show, which includes Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson. “We’re going to call the show ‘Larger Than Life,’ and we’re taking that theme and we’re going to run with it,” Richardson said in a press release, Entertainment Weekly reports. So get ready for some over-the-top BSB, whatever that looks like. If you’re in Vegas, or plan to travel there for the show, tickets go one sale October 1 at 10 a.m., and start at $39 each.