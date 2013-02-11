NYFW Backstage Video: Prabal Gurung on the “Armor” of His Fall Collection

Designer Prabal Gurung has garnered quite a bit of buzz since launching his own line in 2009 (after stints at labels like Bill Blass) and with good reason: his dresses are consistently red carpet material and his attitude is charming and humble. In a nutshell, he’s a fashion editor’s dream, which explains how he’s become an industry darling so quickly.

For Gurung’s Fall 2013 collection, he was inspired by the idea of “empowerment” in general, and by a group of women called Asgarda in the Ukraine who teach self-defense in an area known for human-trafficking. As a nice coda to the collection’s development, the Pentagon recently announced its plans to drop the ban on U.S. women in combat.

According to Gurung, all of these inspiration points led him to consider the idea of modern armor, and the idea of using one’s femininity “as an asset in ruling the man’s world.”

More: See all the looks from Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2013 runway collection.