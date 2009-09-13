Backstage Beauty: Rag and Bone

It’s hard to get starstruck when you live in New York, but it’s almost impossible not to when Rag and Bone’s Marcus Wainwright is politely requesting more highlighter on Kim Noorda’s sky-high cheekbones. Being a fly on the wall backstage at the Rag and Bone show during Fashion Week, I learned firsthand how to get their Spring ’10 fresh out of bed face and effortlessly sexy hair.

Teddy Charles, lead stylist for Frederic Fekkai, used three simple products to get the undone, volumized look of Rag and Bone’s collection. First, he spritzed the hair with Fekkai Tousled Wave Spray to create texture, and amp up the volume. Next, he rolled the underside of the hair, and backcombed each roll into messy tendrils with Fekkai Full Blown Volume Lifting Hairspray. Charles then sectioned the hair into two sections and secured in the back with a denim rag and created a matte finish with Fekkai Au Natural Dry Shampoo.

“The idea is to get back to old Rag and Bone,” Danielle Levine, of Full Picture PR, said. “The idea is that the girl is British, and just rolled out of bed, all sexy, and is walking to get a newspaper.”

As for the make-up, think that gorgeous British girl who looks ethereal and perfect with almost no makeup at all. Created by Gucci Weston for Revlon, the Rag and Bone face for Spring ’10 is all highlit cheeks, a nude lip, and dark brown eyes. Oh…and neon yellow nails.

Sigh…we love you, Rag and Bone. We wish we were British…and we’re going home to backcomb the hell out of our hair in hopes to maybe kinda sorta look how Kim Noorda did.

