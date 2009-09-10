Backstage at Rachel Antonoff Spring/Summer 2010 Presentation

When I was in high school, I did stage crew. Yeah, I was that awkward. It was always funny because no one wanted to be backstage; everyone wanted to be center stage. As I got older, a paradigm shift occurred and suddenly the backstage shadows is the absolute coolest place to be… So… I guess I was an epically early trend setter…?

Anyway, I got sneak a peak at the Rachel Antonoff spring/summer 2009 preview where the theme was actually, “Backstage.”

Backstage with make up by Theo Kogan for Armour Beauty. All photos by Andrew Katzowitz.

Backstage with hair provided by Pepper Pastor. Coincidentally, I met the hair stylists at a music video shoot for French Horn Rebellion I did earlier this summer… With my parents.

I visited with designer Rachel Antonoff as she discussed her collection which was inspired by the theater and ballerinas to become a fantastical presentation set in the Henry Street Theater. Celeb sightings included: Alia Shawkat of Arrested Development who modeled a gorgeous white romper; Julia Frakes who lent a helping hand backstage; and Diane Birch an up and coming Indie folk singer.

Meeting with designer Rachel Antonoff.

Despite common stereotypes, these models ate during the shows. They ate these giant lollipops handed out by a model in a one of Antonoff’s rompers.

Walking through the preview which was decorated to look like a backstage make up room on the stage…

Love. Her. Make. Up. Can’t. Deal.

Each girl was given a theatrical role. While some were playing the piano, swinging on a swing, trapezing on a balance beam, this girl was stacking cards.