Backstage Pass with Natalie Portman

According to our friends over at Style.com, actress and humanitaran Natalie Portman had a party thrown in honor of her website makingof.com Friday night by Stuart Parr. Held at Parr’s impressive Tribeca residence and co-hosted by Interview‘s Christopher Bollen and Glenn O’Brien, some of the stylish guests in attendance included Anne Hathaway, Debbie Harry, and I Love You, Man‘s Rashida Jones.

Portman’s latest endeavor, which is still in beta testing, promises to bring a behind-the-scenes look into the entertainment world. “The idea happened pretty organically: I was having dinner with a friend who worked in Silicon Valley and knows a lot about what’s on the Internet, and we asked ourselves, ‘Why isn’t there a Web site devoted to this kind of stuff?'” Portman told Style.com.

According to makingof.com, the website is an “all-access pass to learn from and interact with actors, directors, producers, writers, and more. Film school for everyone”

We’re sold.