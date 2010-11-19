Backstage At Lanvin, Emma Watson On Hiding Her Boobs!

Photo: Tommy Ton
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Want backstage shots of Lanvin H&M in all of their Tommy Ton glory? Hit up Jak & Jil. (Jak & Jil)
- Been dying to know when Olivia Palermo will show up on your TV screen again? Im currently working on a TV project, my own show,” she proclaimed. Sleep easier now. (Elle)
- Emma Watson was apparently plagued with rules having to play Hermione, telling WWD, I mean, I just wasnt allowed to do anything: wasnt allowed to cut my hair, put on nail varnish, tan, wear a bra that made my boobs in any way look [larger], have any flesh showing, wear any makeup when I was playing Hermione. I always had to back-comb my hair She looks too pretty, take down the blush or the mascara, take it off. Fashion was my rebellion. #richgirlproblems. (WWD)
- Enjoy the hotness that is Susan Sarandon on one of three V #68 covers shot by Inez Van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin. The other two feature Jane Fonda and Sigourney Weaver. They all hit newsstands today! (V Magazine)
- M.A.C created a Nicki Minaj lipstick called Nicki Minaj Pink Friday Four, which goes on sale next Friday. It may or may not give the illusion of a killer bootie. (Essence)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] DEATH by fried oreos at LAVO. I mean it would be plain rude to waste these- http://twitpic.com/389apz I think an artery just closed looking at this.
- RT @HilaryAlexander: So glam for Lanvin+H+M… Billyboy is wearing Minnie Mouse ears! Sorry Bryanboy!
- RT @Fashionista_com Breaking: Justin Bieber is Being Shot for Love Magazine It’s a Biebs world and we just live in it.
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] My secret fantasy: hang at my house and pretend I am wealthy and do not have to work! #realhousewifeofbeverlyhills?
- RT @TanyaDziahileva Birthdays are natures way of telling us to eat more cake:)) Happy birthday @dar_werbowy!! Maybe if you look like Daria.