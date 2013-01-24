StyleCaster
Backstage at Elie Saab Haute Couture, in Black and White

StyleCaster

Since Halle Berry wore Elie Saab to the 2002 Oscars the designer’s ascent to the top of the fashion pack has been swift. Few designers are as renowned today for their spectacular beadwork and embroidery as Saab, who hails from Lebanon, and is a favorite of everyone from Saudi Arabian princesses to pop stars.
Far from the usual bustle and pomp of a haute couture show, photographer Adam Katz Sinding captured intimate black and white photos backstage at the Elie Saab Spring 2013 Haute Couture show held at the famed Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris—offering a different perspective on the couture experience.
Photography by Adam Katz Sinding

Backstage at the Elie Saab Spring 2013 Haute Couture show held in Paris at the Pavillon Cambon Capucines.

