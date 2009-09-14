Backstage Beauty: Christian Siriano

Sometimes, with all the catchphrases, flat-ironed emo hair and ombre, it’s easy to forget that Christian Siriano is quite a visionary. Most enviable, however, were the simple yet elegant hair and makeup the models were rocking. I’d say it was fierce, or that if you didn’t try it you’d be a hot tranny mess…but I just can’t bring myself to do it.

To get Siriano’s Spring ’10 sleek chignon, you just need a few Aveda hair products, and maybe a friend to help.

1. Create a deep side part. Draw a horseshoe-shaped section of hair along the top of the head, from each brow-line. Isolate this section of hair and pin in place with a single-pronged hair clip.

2. Pull the bottom half of hair into a ponytail and secure with a bungee elastic. Divide ponytail into sections with fingers and spray with Aveda Air Control Hair Spray for workable hold.

3. Use a flat iron to straighten the ponytail section by section, creating a smooth, sleek finish.

4. Unclip the top section of hair and comb it back and over the ponytail. Sprinkle Aveda Pure Abundance Hair Potion and massage into hair to create volume and matte, rough texture.

5. Working with the same top section, divide hair into smaller pieces and spray with hair spray. Wrap each piece of hair around a ceramic curl rod, creating spirals, until the entire top section of hair has been curled.

6. Brush through spirals, loosening curls into soft waves. Loosely backcomb waves to create fullness, volume and texture, and shorten the length of hair.

7. Pin the sides and ends of wavy hair against the head, close to the base of the ponytail. Hair is sculpted into a voluminous, undulating chignon adorning the ponytail.

8. Work Aveda Light Elements Texturizing Creme into palms. Smooth hair along the sides of the head and above the ears to create a sleekness and shine.

9. Finish the look with hair spray for shine and hold.

In case the amount of steps in the above list frightens you, or if you’re more a makeup kind of girl anyway, all the products used on Siriano’s runway is from VS Makeup. Use Victoria’s Secret’s Silky Eyeshadow for the desired glitter effect, and VS Makeup Pro Radiant FX Face Illuminator for a flawless complexion. Then brush concealer over your lips, and finish with VS Makeup Lipgloss for the nude lip that’s been all over the runway.

