We instantly fell in love with Chloe Sevigny’s “cheap chic” editorial for Elle magazine, although we fall in love with everything she does from designing super sexy strappy wedges to just hanging around in her urban cowboy best.

Now, photographer Peter Miszuk has posted behind the scenes shots from the Elle shoot to his blog, super.fantastic.picture.time. See what Chloe’s like in between takes and take a peek at the amazing array of accessories that Kate Lanphear had on hand to style with.