StyleCaster
Share

21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Backpack Shopping Guide
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Backpacks have officially graduated from elementary school days to street style valedictorian. Earlier this month we raved about our current fanny packs fetish (don’t worry, we still love them), but we’ve also decided that backpacks are no longer a trend, but more of a staple, since they keep your hands free, your back straight, and your look on-point.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Excited to Wear

In light of our fixation, we found 21 backpacks of all shapes, sizes, colors, and price points that’ll have you itching to swap out your cross-body or bucket bag (at least for awhile). These winners can fit everything you need for your busy day running around town, traveling, or just strutting your stuff down the street.

MORE: 20 Ankle Boots That Go with Every Fall Ensemble

Ahead, find our favorites—from chic minimalist vibes to furry bags with bug eyes (ha!) and statement embellishments. Click through to pick out your new street style BFF this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Light Pink Structured Backpack
The Travel Backpack

West 57th Travel Backpack, $428 at Henri Bendel

Photo: Henri Bendel
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Customizable Lettering Backpack
Smart Cookie

Customizable backpack, $68 at Bow & Drape

Photo: Bow & Drape
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black and White Backpack with Tiny Floral Pattern
Lock Me Up

Lock me bag, $3,400 at Louis Vuitton

Photo: Louis Vuitton
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Maroon Leather Backpack
The New Classic

Chanda bag, $145 at Matt & Nat

Photo: Matt & Nat
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Palm Tree Print Backpack
Palm Party

Town bag, $59.99 at Herschel Supply Co.

Photo: Herschel Supply Co.
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Floral Appliqué Backpack
Floral Appliqué

Pandora bag, $90 at Urban Expressions

Photo: Urban Expressions
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Backpack with Metal Butterfly Design
Butterfly Beauty

Dafne Avatar bag, $498 at Furla

Photo: Furla
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Blue Suede Backpack
Sweet Suede

Chloé backpack, $1,850 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Red Quilted Backpack
Quilted Cutie

Quilted backpack, $1,890 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Plaid Bear Shaped Backpack
The Mascot

Fenty bear backpack, $250 at Puma

Photo: Puma
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Olive Green Structured Backpack
Olive You

Dome backpack, $49.95 at Gap

Photo: Gap
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Small Floral Print Backpack
Fancy Florals

Watson Lane Boho backpack, $228 at Kate Spade

Photo: Kate Spade
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Printed Bug Face Backpack with Puff Ball
Bug Eyes

Bug backpack, $2,450 at Fendi

Photo: Fendi
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Red Adidas Backpack
Sporty Spice

Bold Age bag, $100 at Adidas

Photo: Adidas
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Leather Metal Patch Backpack
The Metal Patches

Patch bag, $98 at Guess

Photo: Guess
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Leather Mini Mouse Bow Backpack
Disney Dreamin'

Minnie Mouse backpack, $328 at Kate Spade

Photo: Kate Spade
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Nylon Black and Red Pod Backpack
The Nylon Pod

Pod backpack, $188 at Dooney & Bourke

Photo: Dooney & Bourke
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Shearling White and Leather Backpack
Something Shearling

Kara backpack, $495 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Geometric Color Patchwork Backpack
Mini Patchwork

Patchwork bag, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Rose Print Backback
The Laptop Bag

Grande Laptop bag, $98 at Vera Bradley

Photo: Very Bradley
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Aztec Print Fringe Backpack
Boho Bag

Billabong bag, $44.95 at Lulu's

Photo: Lulus

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Please Enjoy These Photos of Celebrities Shopping for Pumpkins

Please Enjoy These Photos of Celebrities Shopping for Pumpkins
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Light Pink Structured Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Customizable Lettering Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black and White Backpack with Tiny Floral Pattern
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Maroon Leather Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Palm Tree Print Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Floral Appliqué Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Backpack with Metal Butterfly Design
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Blue Suede Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Red Quilted Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Plaid Bear Shaped Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Olive Green Structured Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Small Floral Print Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Printed Bug Face Backpack with Puff Ball
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Red Adidas Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Leather Metal Patch Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Black Leather Mini Mouse Bow Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Nylon Black and Red Pod Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Shearling White and Leather Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Geometric Color Patchwork Backpack
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Rose Print Backback
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for Fall | Aztec Print Fringe Backpack
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share