21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

Backpacks have officially graduated from elementary school days to street style valedictorian. Earlier this month we raved about our current fanny packs fetish (don’t worry, we still love them), but we’ve also decided that backpacks are no longer a trend, but more of a staple, since they keep your hands free, your back straight, and your look on-point.

In light of our fixation, we found 21 backpacks of all shapes, sizes, colors, and price points that’ll have you itching to swap out your cross-body or bucket bag (at least for awhile). These winners can fit everything you need for your busy day running around town, traveling, or just strutting your stuff down the street.

Ahead, find our favorites—from chic minimalist vibes to furry bags with bug eyes (ha!) and statement embellishments. Click through to pick out your new street style BFF this season.