21 Tubular Backpacks To Sport This Summer

Susie G
by
I’d like to blame the 90s revival trend for making backpacks “in vogue” again, but honestly I’m not complaining about it. As someone who once rocked those fuzzy stuffed animal knapsacks like fictional fashion icon Cher Horowitz in the movie Clueless and even a Sesame Street themed nylon backpack that was one of my first ever purchases from a Delia*s catalog circa 1997, I love that backpacks are once again back in style and even found myself to be rocking a cute Fjällräven or LeSportSac x JOYRICH number every now and then.

To help you get a start on your summer shopping list and make sure you remember to add this must-have item for the season (perfect for rocking both the 90s revival and the athletic wear trends), be sure to check out 21 fail-proof options in the slideshow above.

Which backpacks are you bookmarking? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

[Background image by Vasare Nar]

Summer 2012 Backpack Shopping Guide

Photo: Background image by Vasare Nar/

Topshop Floral Print Backpack, $68.00, at Topshop

Peter Mountain Works Backpack, $60.00, at Opening Ceremony

Marc By Marc Jacobs Pretty Nylon Knapsack, $198.00, at Marc Jacobs 

Photo: Marc Jacobs/

ASOS Leather and Print Backpack, $121.77, at ASOS

The Backpack, about $147, at Cambridge Satchel Company

The Row Drawstring Backpack, $3,900.00, at Barneys New York

Alexander Wang Perforated Leather Backpack, $675, at Net-A-Porter

Fjällräven Kånken Classic, $75.00, at Fjällräven

Photo: Fjllrven

Forever 21 Vibrant Print Backpack, $34.80, at Forever 21 

American Apparel Nylon Cordura School Bag, $42.00, at American Apparel

RVCA Camp Backpack, $54.00, at Urban Outfitters

Prada Print Fabric Backpack With Saffiano Calf Leather, $670.00, at Prada

Photo: Prada/

Hello Kitty Bow Backpack, $59.00, at Urban Outfitters

Berkeley Backpack, $65.00, at Nasty Gal

Jeffrey Campbell X UO Floral Backpack, $99.00, at Urban Outfitters

Mojave Fringe Backpack, $58.00, at Nasty Gal

Kingdom, Phyllum, Classroom Backpack, $69.99, at ModCloth

Vera Bradley Bookbag, $78.00, at Vera Bradley

MCM Backpack, $895.00, at Bloomingdale's

Vans Deserted Snack Backpack, $38.00, at Vans

Photo: Vans/

The North Face Purple Label Medium Day Pack, $289.00, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon/

