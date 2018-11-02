Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Historically, jewelry has been relegated to the front of our bodies. Earrings hang beside our faces, rings adorn the tops of our fingers and necklaces decorate the fronts of our necks. But this year has ushered in a new trend in ornamentation: backdrop necklaces (necklaces that are just as showy in the back as they are in the front).
In some cases, backdrop necklaces are incredibly subtle in the front, featuring delicate chains with a tiny jewel or two for posterity. The back, of course, is much more intricate; those same jewels are multiplied, hung in long, sparkly lines that stretch between a person’s shoulder blades or trace a person’s spine.
In others, they’re eye-catching from both sides—chains of pearls that lead into some kind of costume jewelry, bold chokers that transition into diamond necklaces, gem-covered jewelry that turns into a kind of tassel, and the like.
Regardless of showiness or subtlety, each backdrop necklace possesses a sartorial shock factor that forces heads to turn: We’re so accustomed to seeing jewelry on the face of an ensemble that we can’t help but stare when we find it anywhere else.
Though backdrop necklaces are fit for any occasion that calls for jewelry, they’ve found themselves particularly welcome in the bridal community. Brides with low-back dresses have embraced the opportunity to sport some extra sparkle on their big days. (Plus, few things translate in photographs as well as stunning pieces of jewelry.)
Whether you’re a backdrop necklace proponent or strict jewelry traditionalist, you can’t deny the trend is an interesting one. Here, 19 backdrop necklaces so stunning we can’t stand to tear our eyes away.
Pearl Backdrop Necklace
From the front, this piece looks like a simple pearl choker. The back reveals it's anything but.
Charcoal Teardrop Backdrop Necklace
In case you prefer darker stones to diamonds.
Pearl Backdrop Necklace
All kinds of intricate.
Backdrop Necklace
This one doesn't even have a front-facing fixture. Instead, simply clip this series of chains to the straps of your dress, and get ready for your photo op.
Bridal Backdrop Necklace
Because you shouldn't have to pick between diamonds and pearls if you don't want to.
Gold Backdrop Necklace
A more bohemian take on the backdrop necklace trend.
Floral Bridal Necklace
Wouldn't the back of your dress look just a little prettier next two these flowers and pearls?
Bridal Backdrop Necklace
Talk about eye-catching.
Bridal Backdrop Necklace
Subtle, but statement-making.
Wedding Statement Necklace
The backdrop portion doesn't have to be a single chain.
Blue Bridal Necklace
There's something particularly pretty about a backdrop that matches the front of the necklace.
Wedding Backdrop Necklace
A piece that can hold its own beside even the most dramatic of bridal gowns.
Backdrop Necklace
Barely there in the front, exquisitely present in the back.
Rose Gold Necklace
Sleek, sophisticated and totally sparkly.
Bridal Backdrop Necklace
In case you prefer squares to circles.
Swarovski Backdrop Necklcae
The back of this piece is a straight-up showstopper.
Rose Gold Back Necklace
This necklace feels dainty and bold all at once.
Open Back Necklace
Got a high-neck dress? No problem.
Bridal Backdrop Necklace
Simple but so, so stunning.
