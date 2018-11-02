Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Historically, jewelry has been relegated to the front of our bodies. Earrings hang beside our faces, rings adorn the tops of our fingers and necklaces decorate the fronts of our necks. But this year has ushered in a new trend in ornamentation: backdrop necklaces (necklaces that are just as showy in the back as they are in the front).

In some cases, backdrop necklaces are incredibly subtle in the front, featuring delicate chains with a tiny jewel or two for posterity. The back, of course, is much more intricate; those same jewels are multiplied, hung in long, sparkly lines that stretch between a person’s shoulder blades or trace a person’s spine.

In others, they’re eye-catching from both sides—chains of pearls that lead into some kind of costume jewelry, bold chokers that transition into diamond necklaces, gem-covered jewelry that turns into a kind of tassel, and the like.

Regardless of showiness or subtlety, each backdrop necklace possesses a sartorial shock factor that forces heads to turn: We’re so accustomed to seeing jewelry on the face of an ensemble that we can’t help but stare when we find it anywhere else.

Though backdrop necklaces are fit for any occasion that calls for jewelry, they’ve found themselves particularly welcome in the bridal community. Brides with low-back dresses have embraced the opportunity to sport some extra sparkle on their big days. (Plus, few things translate in photographs as well as stunning pieces of jewelry.)

Whether you’re a backdrop necklace proponent or strict jewelry traditionalist, you can’t deny the trend is an interesting one. Here, 19 backdrop necklaces so stunning we can’t stand to tear our eyes away.