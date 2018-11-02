StyleCaster
Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.

Historically, jewelry has been relegated to the front of our bodies. Earrings hang beside our faces, rings adorn the tops of our fingers and necklaces decorate the fronts of our necks. But this year has ushered in a new trend in ornamentation: backdrop necklaces (necklaces that are just as showy in the back as they are in the front).

In some cases, backdrop necklaces are incredibly subtle in the front, featuring delicate chains with a tiny jewel or two for posterity. The back, of course, is much more intricate; those same jewels are multiplied, hung in long, sparkly lines that stretch between a person’s shoulder blades or trace a person’s spine.

In others, they’re eye-catching from both sides—chains of pearls that lead into some kind of costume jewelry, bold chokers that transition into diamond necklaces, gem-covered jewelry that turns into a kind of tassel, and the like.

Regardless of showiness or subtlety, each backdrop necklace possesses a sartorial shock factor that forces heads to turn: We’re so accustomed to seeing jewelry on the face of an ensemble that we can’t help but stare when we find it anywhere else.

Though backdrop necklaces are fit for any occasion that calls for jewelry, they’ve found themselves particularly welcome in the bridal community. Brides with low-back dresses have embraced the opportunity to sport some extra sparkle on their big days. (Plus, few things translate in photographs as well as stunning pieces of jewelry.)

Whether you’re a backdrop necklace proponent or strict jewelry traditionalist, you can’t deny the trend is an interesting one. Here, 19 backdrop necklaces so stunning we can’t stand to tear our eyes away.

1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Pearl Backdrop Necklace

From the front, this piece looks like a simple pearl choker. The back reveals it's anything but.

Pearl backdrop necklace, $115 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/LuluSplendor.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Charcoal Teardrop Backdrop Necklace

In case you prefer darker stones to diamonds.

Charcoal teardrop backdrop necklace, $35 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/ConfidentBrides.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Pearl Backdrop Necklace

All kinds of intricate.

Pearl backdrop necklace, $125 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/treasures560.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Backdrop Necklace

This one doesn't even have a front-facing fixture. Instead, simply clip this series of chains to the straps of your dress, and get ready for your photo op.

Backdrop necklace, $66 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/WildestDreamsBridal.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Bridal Backdrop Necklace

Because you shouldn't have to pick between diamonds and pearls if you don't want to.

Bridal backdrop necklace, $95 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/GlamorousBijoux.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Gold Backdrop Necklace

A more bohemian take on the backdrop necklace trend.

Gold backdrop necklace, $130 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/ZOZidesign.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Floral Bridal Necklace

Wouldn't the back of your dress look just a little prettier next two these flowers and pearls?

Floral bridal necklace, $95 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/LuluSplendor.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Bridal Backdrop Necklace

Talk about eye-catching.

Bridal backdrop necklace, $79 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/TheExquisiteBride.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Bridal Backdrop Necklace

Subtle, but statement-making.

Bridal backdrop necklace, $55 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/GlamorousBijoux.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Wedding Statement Necklace

The backdrop portion doesn't have to be a single chain.

Wedding statement necklace, $69 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/DivineJewel.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Blue Bridal Necklace

There's something particularly pretty about a backdrop that matches the front of the necklace.

Blue bridal necklace, $55 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/GlamorousBijoux.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Wedding Backdrop Necklace

A piece that can hold its own beside even the most dramatic of bridal gowns.

Wedding backdrop necklace, $89 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/treasures570.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Backdrop Necklace

Barely there in the front, exquisitely present in the back.

Backdrop necklace, $28 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/GildedSapphireStudio.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Rose Gold Necklace

Sleek, sophisticated and totally sparkly.

Rose gold necklace, $125 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/TheExquisiteBride.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Bridal Backdrop Necklace

In case you prefer squares to circles.

Bridal backdrop necklace, $36 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/CrystalAvenues.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Swarovski Backdrop Necklcae

The back of this piece is a straight-up showstopper.

Swarovski backdrop necklace, $68 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/PureRainDesigns.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Rose Gold Back Necklace

This necklace feels dainty and bold all at once.

Rose gold back necklace, $69 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/TheExquisiteBride.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Open Back Necklace

Got a high-neck dress? No problem.

Open back necklace, $28 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/SpotLightJewelry.
STYLECASTER | Backdrop Necklaces Are the Irresistible Bridal Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed
Bridal Backdrop Necklace

Simple but so, so stunning.

Bridal backdrop necklace, $87 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy/TheExquisiteBride.

