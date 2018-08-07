StyleCaster
27 Ban.do Back-to-School Supplies You’ll Love No Matter How Old You Are

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Like every other human on this planet, I dreaded the end of summer growing up. I’d miss sleeping in every day, spending afternoons at the pool and staying up most nights to watch who knows what on TV. (Degrassi—it was always Degrassi.)

But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a little bit excited. Some small part of me craved the end of summer, because it meant the beginning of back-to-school season—ahem, back-to-school shopping season.

I’ve always been a little too into organization. During back-to-school season in middle and high school, few things excited me more than stocking up on pristine pens, juicy new highlighters and fresh notebooks. Oh, and don’t get me started on what it felt like to buy a brand-new planner—a clean slate for the year, just waiting to be filled with neat handwriting, color coordination and all kinds of plans.

But as I grew older, back-to-school shopping lost some of its ceremony. As I bid adieu to this annual tradition, I found myself feeling a little bit lost. (Just a little bit, guys. I’m not that into organization.) Life became less seasonal—or at least, seasonal in new ways. Jobs don’t always start in September and end in May, so I could no longer justify a major back-to-school shopping haul at the end of August.

What I could justify, though, was a mini-haul.

Sure, I no longer needed a backpack filled with new odds and ends every year. But I did need other supplies. You don’t just stop using notebooks or pens once you graduate college—or at least, I don’t. My office desk needs organization-centric decor, and my home office desk does, too. I’m not trying to overhaul my organization situation on an annual basis, but I can definitely update it.

And my one-stop shop for all my not-so-school-related back-to-school shopping needs? Ban.do, a fun little store that specializes in deck-centric decor you’ll actually want to use. Here, 27 of my favorites from this back-to-school season.

1 of 27
Get It Sorted File Folder Set

Make sure everyone knows how busy you are by stocking up on these incredibly cute folders.

Get It Sorted file folder set, $14 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Stick With It Paper Tape Set

Everyone needs tape. Make sure yours reminds you to have "no bad days."

Stick With It paper tape set, $12 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Write On Pencil Set

Tropical-print pencils? Yes, please.

Write On pencil set, $10 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Get It Together Backpack

It's always a good idea to have a (cute) backpack on hand.

Get It Together backpack, $65 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Get It Together Folio

A folio that'll keep you organized—and motivate you to stay productive.

Get It Together folio, $45 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Tassel Paper Clips

You'll never lose a paper clip again.

Tassel paper clips, $9 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Write On Mechanical Pencil Set

Whether you're going places, a serious business woman or a professional professional, express yourself with these adorable mechanical pencils.

Write On mechanical pencil set, $10 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Just Chill Out Cooler Bag

Great for packing your carefully meal prepped lunch—or just generaly holding all your stuff.

Just Chill Out cooler bag, $34 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Pale Rose Paper Pad

Won't you feel more inclined to accomplish tasks that are written down on millennial pink paper?

Pale rose paper pad, $30 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Empowerment Desk Decal Set

Decorate your desk, notebook or planner with these fun little decals.

Empowerment desk decal set, $27 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
13-Month Planner

A hardcover planner that gets how busy you are.

13-month planner, $20 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Write On Pen Set

Ballpoint pens so cute you'll actually want to display them.

Write On pen set, $11 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Rainbow Glitter Tape

Your calendar will look a lot less daunting if you cover it in glitter tape.

Rainbow glitter tape, $8 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
What's for Lunch Crossbody Bag

The world's cutest lunch bag.

What's for Lunch crossbody bag, $26 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Outline Clips

Keep your papers organized with these shiny gold clips.

Outline clips, $10 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
13-Month Planner

A spiral-bound planner with cactuses all over it? Now you're speaking my language.

13-month planner, $28 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Metallic Rainbow Desk Accessories Bundle

This iridescent desk decor will elevate any home office situation.

Metallic rainbow desk accessories bundle, $30 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Pink Velvet Pretty Pencils

Pink. Velvet. Pencils.

Pink velvet pretty pencils, $10 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Mini Container

A sleek way to store all those trinkets you don't know what to do with.

Mini container, $24 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Forever Busy Decal

Celebrate your packed AF schedule by displaying this (literally) statement-making decal.

Forever Busy decal, $15 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Get It Together Pouch

A pencil pouch that reminds you to follow your dreams.

Get It Together pouch, $14 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Get It Together Paper Clips

The weirdest paper clips I've ever seen. (But I won't lie—I want them.)

Get It Together paper clips, $10 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Square Pink Felt Letter Board

Felt letter boards are the totally unnecessary (but also totally adorable) accessory no desk is complete without.

Square pink felt letter board, $60 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Wire Tape Dispenser

Who knew tape dispensers could look so ... chic?

Wire tape dispenser, $13 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Super Chill Cooler Bag

You'll never forget to pack your lunch with this delightfully kitschy bag staring you in the face.

Super Chill cooler bag, $32 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Desk Buddies Mini Stapler

I mean, who could say no to this little guy?

Desk Buddies mini stapler, $16 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
Rough Draft Large Notebook

You can never have too many notebooks.

Rough Draft large notebook, $12 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.

