Your Back To School Horoscope Says You’re Sharpening Your Mind Faster Than Your Pencils, So Pay Attention

As sad as it can be to see summer go, this is one back to school season that you have every reason to feel excited for! In addition to temperatures finally cooling down, the first few months of fall will have just the right amount of progress and chill, which will make the adjustment of returning back to class that much easier to get used to. Get the scoop on what your back to school horoscope has to say, because every zodiac sign is experiencing a ton of growth.

Until November, Venus—planet of love and friendship—will move through three zodiac signs—Leo, Virgo and Libra. As it moves through Leo, it will bring out your inner superstar. When Venus enters Virgo, it will turn you into your own version of organization guru. And when it finally gets to Libra, it will invigorate your inner social butterfly. There will be a glorious meetup between competitive Mars and disciplined Saturn on September 28, so mark this date with a star and circle it on your calendar, because it will encourage you to take next big step towards your dreams. Plus, Mars will be moving through buzzy and brainy Gemini for a whooping 7 months, which will inspire you to ask questions and remain intellectually curious! Make no mistake—you’re learning a *lot* this year, especially when it comes to your education. This will give you a chance to really master one special area of your life, completely transforming it.

Despite the boost in intelligence and cleverness that astrology is currently bringing you, the universe needs you to step up to the plate and put in your best effort. And what would the school year be without a few retrogrades to make you feel like you’re falling behind on assignments? This fall, there will be not one, but *two* big retrogrades. Mercury—ruler of communication, transportation and technology—will station retrograde on September 9. And by October, Mars—ruler of willpower, motivation and courage—will begin its own retrograde journey. This energy may be frustrating, but it will also push you to look re-think what it is you’re trying to learn and how you can understand the world on a deeper level.

School can be such a drag, but it can also lead to some of the most rewarding moments in your entire life. Here’s what you should know about how this “back to school” energy is affecting your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

With Jupiter in your sign until October 28, you’ll be blessed with a level of luck that only comes once in every 12 years! Back to school season is about to be lit for you, Aries. Opportunities in almost every area of your life will be abundant and you will be ready to shine. When Mars moves into Gemini on August 20, your communication sector lights up allowing you to make some serious moves with that silver tongue of yours. Mars energy can be fierce and forward, so as long as you are using this energy while ensuring the goals of others are addressed, you can avoid stepping on any unnecessary toes.

What’s more, Mercury’s been traveling through your healthy living and work sector since August 4 and will be joined by the sun on August 22 and Venus on September 5. Life might get really busy so it’s important you are taking time to exercise and eat healthy to keep your energy up. Overall, your back to school horoscope is encouraging with not much to slow your flow! You just gotta remember that It’s time to step into your magic and release any lingering self doubt. Chiron is also in your sign now so he might be bringing up some memories that tempt you to shrink. If you remember that he’s bringing up these memories to help you heal, not to torment you and make you feel small, you will look back at this time and see how far you’ve come.

Taurus

Love, creativity and fun factor in big time in your back to school horoscope, Taurus! Mercury’s been giving you the gift of gab since August 4, so when the sun joins him on August 22 and then Venus on September 5, you’ll be feeling quite magical. These few weeks will be brimming with romance, so if you’re interested in making friends (or asking our your classroom crush), make sure you intend on mingling. If you already have a main squeeze, then make the most of it with some fun nights planned with your extended circle. It’s also going to be a great time for you to take on some creative projects and enjoy time socializing.

The one caveat? Mars will be moving into your income sector on August 20. You might see money coming in as fast as it’s going out. This will be a pretty long term situation for you because Mars will retrograde in October and stay in this sector of your chart until March of 2023. With that said, you can be upset about it OR you view it as an amazing time for you to re-evaluate your finances and create a budget you can stick to. Speaking of money, with Saturn moving through your career sector, it’s pretty safe to assume you’ve been working super hard to get ahead. Although this trend will continue into next year, maybe that hard work will translate financially around September 28 when Mars and Saturn form a trine. This fall, you could see you making some great progress towards your goal in all areas of your life as long as you set concrete goals and march towards them.

Gemini

You’re in the mood to study and get cozy this fall season, Gemini! If you’ve been wanting to move, redecorate or make some changes to your office space, there’s no better time this year. Mercury’s been hanging out in this sector of your chart since August 4, helping you to coordinate a more authentic study space. The sun will join him on August 22 amping up this energy for three solid days before he moves on to lay the foundation for some changes in your love life and your social life. Venus will come along on September 5 allowing you to bring in even more beauty to your home until September 29, because you deserve a fabulous place to rest. When Venus moves on, she will also light up your romance sector, providing opportunities for you to enchant and lure prospective lovers if you’re single. This energy will also supercharge your creativity so plan on tackling all creative projects starting late August into October.

If this sounds a little ambitious for how you’ve been feeling lately, never fear because Mars will be finally leaving your 12th house of rest and solitude on August 20. When Mars is in this place of your chart, you might feel a little low in energy because he’s wanting you to rest a bit and reflect. So, gather your thoughts, release any self sabotaging habits and visualize the life you wish to create. After August 20, there will be nothing that can stop you from making solid steps towards creating all the changes you’ve been wanting to make.

Cancer

Your finances have been top of mind over the last few weeks, Cancer, which is why you’re also interested in asking your instructor to help you increase your earnings. The sun and Venus have been paving the way with opportunities for you to help you understand your true value and hopefully increase your net worth at the same time. Money will be magnetic to you at least until Venus moves on to your communications sector on September 5. You should also mark September 28 on your calendar, when Mars forms a trine with Saturn and helps you score a bonus, this good money energy. You are really shining right now so be sure to ask for what you want (and not just financially).

With Mercury in your third house of communication through August 25, you might feel like you could sell water to a well, so asking for $$$ more couldn’t hurt. You might even want to ask your instructor to turn that A- into an A+. With Jupiter moving through your 10th house of accolades until October 28, all the big wigs are taking notice of you. It’s time to put in the work, be present and own your magic, love. Use your intuition to guide you and remember to listen to it when it tells you to rest. If you find the right balance between your homebody ways and your boss skills, this fall might be the most lit you’ve had in a while.

Leo

Your back to school horoscope is kicking off with some serious shine, Leo. You are a superstar after all and this fall you’ll shine brighter than you have the entire year. Venus is traveling through your 1st house of appearance, first impressions and authenticity, so there’s no better time than now to update your wardrobe, change your hair or update your look. Whatever you do now will only make you sparkle and dazzle. This energy continues until September 5, when Venus will move on to your self worth and income sector. The sun and Mercury will already be there, so finances will really come front and forward. There might be some opportunities for you to increase your salary or find an alternative income stream and boost your bank account. It will be a time to start asking for what you deserve and intend to receive it.

If you find that you need a little more training to go after the next professional step, don’t worry because Jupiter has your back. He will continue to expand your opportunities to learn, explore and travel until the end of October. Apply to that program you’ve been thinking about, you can learn a new skill and eventually make some money from it. Last but definitely not least, Mars will be moving into your friendship and networking sector on August 20. You might find that your network and your net worth are more closely linked than you realized. Overall, you’re in for a pretty festive fall, so make sure you’re getting that beauty rest so you can rise with the sun and shine bright like it too.

Virgo

A lot has been on your mind lately, Virgo! In fact, you’re probably already feeling overwhelmed with back to school season. It’s been hot and steamy this summer, which hasn’t been helping you get out of your own head and into the world. But, guess what? That’s totally how things should be right now. You will understand exactly why after you finish reading this back to school horoscope. During the final month of summer, the sun and Venus traveled through your 12th house of rest, reflection and solitude. Anytime these powerhouse planets are in this solitary part of your chart, they push you to focus on your inner world more than on your outer world. That was an important part of your journey, as our inner world is what creates our outer world anyway, so spending some serious time here is step one to any changes you want to make to your reality. You’ll have this influence until September 4 when Venus enters Virgo and brings power to your first house of personality, appearance and impressions.

Once Virgo season has reached the end of its finish line, you will be able to take all of those musings, epiphanies and a deeper understanding of yourself that you’ve gathered this summer to propel you into a more authentic and aligned version of yourself. So rest up, Virgo. This fall is going to be filled with opportunities for you to shine bright, especially in the classroom.

Libra

Your social life has been popping lately and you’re probably starting to crave a little alone time now, Libra! We all know that you’re the social butterfly of the zodiac but even the butterfly needs a nap every now and again. Well, lucky for you, the universe has your back and you’ll get a few weeks of some serious chill time before getting back to the grind. Mercury has already made his way into your 12th house of solitude, rest and reflection back on August 4, so you might find yourself going down the self inquiry rabbit hole privately already. Because the sun moved into your spiritual 12th house on August 22, this energy will become more intense, encouraging inner exploration. Self-care will be paramount for through the rest of August and into September, especially once Venus joins the party on September 4. You’ll want to pamper yourself into bliss and relaxation, doing anything that allows your mind dive deep into your subconscious mind. Education has the power to penetrate deep into your psyche, so take it all in.

Try to enjoy this period the best you can, because when the sun, Mercury and Venus are all firmly planted in your first house of appearance, authenticity and first impressions by September 29, it will be time to charm and socialize again. Take all the powerful epiphanies and “aha” moments you’re about to have and remember them always. Integrate them so you can tap into the most magical and authentic you.

Scorpio

The last few weeks of summer might have been more work than play for you, Scorpio. The sun’s been moving through your career sector since July 22 giving you access to opportunities for some serious shine professionally. This energy only magnified when Venus joined on August 11. As much as you’ve probably enjoyed the hoopla around your career, some serious playtime is calling your name right now. Good thing for you, Mercury moved into your friendships and network sector on August 4, helping you to start connecting with your squad and blow off some steam.

This theme will continue to build on the 22 of August when the sun joins Mercury and then even more when Venus arrives in this same sector on September 4. By the beginning of September you’ll find a little more balance in your life. However, Jupiter is still in your house of day to day responsibilities, so you might still feel some expansion when it comes to your regular workload but probably not as much pressure from the VIPs. Overall, this fall season will bring a little more balance to your life as well as a huge opportunity to upgrade your living situation around the September 29. As long as you strive for balance, blow off steam in a healthy manner and keep things light, this fall is going to be lit.

Sagittarius

You’ve been in your element this summer, Sagittarius. Exploration was on your mind and the opportunities to go on adventures are rolling in. You’ll have a few more weeks to take advantage of this energy as the sun will bring new adventures your way until August 22 and Venus will help you find the beauty in all things different than you until September 4. Enjoy it while you can because your professional life will start really picking up soon. Mercury is already paving the way, opening up new lines of communication and starting all sorts of conversations for some serious career progression. The planet of communication will be there to help you along the way until September 23, so remember to say “yes” way more than you say no to career opportunities.

The sun will later enter your 10th house of career on August 22, bringing you even more possibilities in your career, and Venus will make sure you shine at work starting on September 4. By the second week of September, you’ll feel a clear separation between the summer fun and the fall grind. Don’t worry, it won’t be all work and no play this fall! Mars will be moving into your 7th house of long-term relationships, marriage and business partnerships on August 20 to stay until March of 2023. Sounds like you might be doing quite a bit of balancing the boardroom and the bedroom this season. So relax, explore and chill for as long as you can because after that, your work will be cut out for you.

Capricorn

Finances have been weighing heavily on you lately, Capricorn. Saturn taking up residence in your 2nd house of earned income, self worth and values since December of 2020 has only exasperated this trend. You’ve had to tighten your belt, stick to a budget and get really serious about your finances. Saturn is the task-maker of the zodiac helping us to create security and stability in our lives. You were been tasked with identifying where you are not seeing value in yourself, what you value in general and how you support yourself. Although Saturn is not always fun, this planet also has the power to radically transform you into an adult (as long as you’re willing to put in the work).

You’re in a beautiful position to learn a lot this year! After all, Virgo season is alive and well, which means the sun is moving through your ninth house of wisdom, philosophy and education. Make no mistake—you have the right mindset to listen to what your instructor has to say, taking it all in. Take a step back and see how everything comes together, because you’re starting to understand some big ideas. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your 10th house of career and ambition on September 9, you might realize what what you were working towards was never your dream at all, but someone else’s. It’s time to focus on what inspires you, Capricorn.

Aquarius

If you’re been wondering what’s happening in your love life, Aquarius, don’t worry this back to school horoscope has got it covered. Love is in the air and you might even feel the itch to stay or get settled down this fall, especially if you have your eye on one of your classmates. But that’s only if you find the right balance between your need for freedom and your desire to compromise. Just because you like to march to the beat of your own drum doesn’t mean that you have to give that up for a relationship and you definitely shouldn’t give up a good relationship just so you can march alone. This is where Saturn comes in.

Good old Saturn is pushing you to stay rooted in your authenticity. This intense and no-nonsense planet needs you to be your most unique, magical self, but not to the point of alienating those close to you. Since December of 2020, Saturn has been working to strengthen your approach to creating change in your life. This planet wants you to find a cause, purpose or mission and live in alignment with that. In a nutshell Saturn wants you to be a rebel with a cause. Although this can feel tough at times, almost limiting your freedom to express yourself, the lessons coming up will only help you be the best version you can be and the best study buddy you can be. This energy will build into the beginning of September, so start tapping into what a great study buddy you are.

Pisces

This summer, you’ve been a lot busier than you would prefer to be, Pisces. And, sadly this back to school horoscope doesn’t have too much rest included. But, what it lacks in relaxation it more than makes up for in love. For the last few weeks, you’ve had quite a bit of activity in your work, day to day responsibility and health sector. Venus and the sun are still there bringing you lots of new projects and busyness and they will both move on as of September 4.

Until then, your number one goal should be finding balance between rest and work. Make sure you’re eating well, working out and taking breaks to restore and maintain your energy, it’s the only way you won’t burn out. After the 4, Venus and the sun will be firmly planted in your marriage, long term relationship and business partnership sector. You’ll find your love life will take off providing you opportunities to finally make a commitment or take the next step with a partner. All the romance on its way to you will give you a more pleasant reason to lose a little sleep. You better enjoy it!

