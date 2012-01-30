Back To Bon Temps: ‘True Blood’ Season 5 Preview

Attention, True Blood junkies! The smash hit HBO show is returning for its fifth season this summer, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who can’t wait to sink my teeth into it.

Between resident hottieAlexander Skarsgrd and all the insane drama, this is bound to be another riveting season. The theme is as follows: “In Bon Temps, nothing stays buried forever.” Well, I have a few guesses as to what they are referring to. There was a lot of unfinished business last season, and some loose ends that seriously need tying up.

Thus, it’s going to be one crazy ride. Take a look below at the preview and let us know your thoughts.

Season 5 – Buried Tease