Back To The Basics

Meg
by

My poor Market Girl blog is so empty. Maybe it’s because I’m trying to take control of my life and get a hold of my shopping addiction. Or maybe it’s because I have been too scared to blow all my cash on luxury items when I need to focus on cleaning out my closet and maybe giving that Band of Outsiders dress a second spin around town. Whatever the case may be, I’ve been getting a lot of heat on how little I am StyleCasting. I guess I was waiting for divine inspiration. Well, here it is. Divine inspiration in the form of our favorite style icon, Mary-Kate Olsen.

MK arrived at the Barneys New York event for Christopher Bailey in a very economy friendly look — classic Burberry trench, fav grey t-shirt, go-to-skinnies and those Balenciaga FW 06 boots you wish you would have bought – or the Sam Edelman knock-offs depending on your shopping luck. The truth is, I dress like this all the time and get lots of heat from my friends about my “uniform.” All I have to say is, if it ain’t broke…or maybe I should simply insert a snapshot of my empty bank account here.

Still, I like to consider myself the stimulus plan for lower Manhattan. Here are a few basics you need in your life. There’s no need to break the bank when there are so many options when it comes to a classic.

image
Burberry, $995, netaporter.com
image

K Karl Lagerfeld, $815, netaporter.com

image
A.P.C., $420, apc.fr

image
Max Studio, $98, maxstudio.com

image
Old Navy, $49.50, oldnavy.com

