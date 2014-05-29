Yikes: ‘Bachelorette’ Ratings Are Really, Really Low

Memorial Day marked a day of honoring our soldiers, but—since it’s on a Monday—it was also a day of tuning into ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Judging by the ratings, however, it seems more folks were fixated on the troops than on Andi Dorfman and her harem of male suitors.

The second episode of the season brought in its lowest ratings ever, with only 5.74 million people tuned in—a 20 percent drop from last week. Plus, the ep only bagged a 1.4 in the coveted 18-49 age demographic, and a 4 ratings share, according to TVbytheNumbers. You don’t really need to know what that means, other than it ain’t good.

Of course, the decline could be due to the fact that ABC decided to run a new episode on a holiday (and a warm-weather one, at that) but next week, the network announced it plans to premiere a “two-night special” starting Sunday. Why? No idea.

It seems that ABC doesn’t know what to do with “The Bachelorette.” They aired the first episode at 9:30 p.m., the second on a summer holiday, and the third on a random Sunday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on next week’s ratings to see if the network’s poor planning is to blame, or if viewers are offiically over this type of reality show format.

Did you watch “The Bachelorette” this week, and are you planning to watch next week? Weigh in!