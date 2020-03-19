Here’s the Truth Behind Those Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Sorry, Bachelor Nation. Hannah B. won’t become Hannah C. anytime soon. Since their quarantine started, fans have wanted to know Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s response to those dating rumors. And while we don’t have a confirmation or denial from the couple themselves, a source close to Tyler C. told Us Weekly that the two aren’t back together—yet.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

Hannah and Tyler first sparked reunion rumors after the former Miss Alabama USA attended a Celebration of Life for the male model’s mother, Andrea, who passed away in February. The speculation continued when Hannah returned to Tyler’s hometown in Jupiter, Florida, a week later to quarantine with him and his family and friends. Since their reunion, Tyler and Hannah have posted a TikTok together and been photographed reading together outside.

While Us Weekly’s source claims that Hannah and Tyler are friends for now, the insider doesn’t rule out a romantic reunion in the future.

“It’s been a hectic year for them both. And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect,” the source said. “Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic. Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

As Bachelor fans remember, Tyler competed for Hannah’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he was the runner-up. In their “After the Final Rose” interview, Hannah asked Tyler out after she broke up with her winner, Jed Wyatt, following news that he wasn’t truthful about a girlfriend he had before her season. A day after the finale, Tyler slept over at Hannah’s house in Los Angeles. However, their relationship didn’t go any further than that, as Tyler pursued a romance with Gigi Hadid. (Tyler and Gigi broke up two months after their first date in Brooklyn, New York, days after his sleepover with Hannah.)

Will Hannah B. and Tyler C. get back together? We don’t know, but we’re sure that Reality Steve will be the first to break that news.