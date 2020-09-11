These Face Masks For Bachelorette Parties Will Have Your Group Looking Cute & Coordinated

Scroll To See More Images

The party must go on—but it does need to look a little different these days. While we understand that celebrating a bride-to-be is an important activity, you should definitely take some safety precautions before heading out on a wild adventure. If virtual bachelorette parties are out of the question, make sure you’ve stocked up on plenty of bachelorette face masks for everyone to wear. Not only will you help keep others and yourselves safe, but you’ll also look cute and coordinated as a group.

Think of bachelorette party face masks like a new version of the iconic bride and bridesmaid sashes, crowns or t-shirts. They’re just another accessory created to show off your bridal party—only these have a much-needed safety element. Just like you’d shop cute face masks for everyday wear, you can shop bachelorette party-ready masks for all your BFFs. You’re likely already coordinating outfits, so why coordinate face masks, too?

Even if you’re not headed out on the town for a bachelorette party, these masks are a fun addition to any celebration of the bride-to-be. You can grab a few for a bridal shower, luncheon or just as little gifts for all the bridesmaids before the big day. Face masks are a necessity no matter the activity, so you might as well snag a few themed ones!

Luckily, there are plenty of bachelorette face masks from which to choose. Whether you’re going out and want face masks that let the world know this is definitely a bachelorette party or prefer something a little more low-key for your bachelorette wine night on the patio of your favorite restaurant, there’s a face mask perfect for every bridal party. Shop our favorites below, and remember that celebrating safely is key—but it can be fun, too.

1. Bride Tribe Face Mask

First up, we have a simple and easy option—because you can’t go wrong with a classic black and white Bride Tribe face mask. You can keep the vibe totally sleek and monochrome if the bridesmaids wear all-black ensembles and the bride wears an all-white outfit, too!

2. Team Bride Face Mask

Show a little team spirit with these Team Bride face masks. They have a cool sports-inspired vibe that’s sure to look great with everyone’s going out ensembles.

3. Pink Floral Face Masks

For something with a little less of a night-out vibe, opt for these pink floral face masks. They’re perfect for daytime bachelorette activities—but are so cute, you’ll probably want to wear them long into the evening, too.

4. Blush Pink Face Mask

If you’re not into face masks that have “bride tribe” or “I do crew” emblazoned on them, you can always go for a simple color-coordinated look. This blush pink face mask is a cute option, and all the bridesmaids can wear it after the festivities as well!

5. Retro Bride & Babe Face Masks

OK, these retro bride and babe masks are honestly too cute to pass up. The tie-dye is so on-trend, and the vintage vibes are perfect for a good Instagram photoshoot.

6. Leopard Print Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

For a coordinated look that’s not necessarily bachelorette-themed, try shopping a few different animal print styles to mix and match throughout the bridal party. Everyone will still look like they’re in a group, but you can use these masks even after the party is over.

7. Bachelorette Party Lips Face Masks (Pack Of 5)

These custom bachelorette face masks are low-key hilarious. You can get the bride’s name printed on each, then decide which mouth fits each bachelorette best.

8. Bachelorette Party Face Masks

You can’t be a simple coordinated bachelorette party mask look. These cute masks come with either “Bride” or “Babe” written on them, and there are 16 different colors from which to choose—so you can pick which fits your bridal party best.

9. Face Mask Chain Strap

Another easy way to coordinate during a bachelorette party is by having everyone wear a cute mask chain. These from PrettyConnected come in four different colors, so you can mix and match as you please.

10. Sequin Bachelorette Party Face Masks

Light up the night with these adorable sequin face masks. Perfect for wearing out and about during a bachelorette party, these masks are here to spice up any ensemble.