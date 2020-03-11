Clare’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Include Tyler Cameron’s Best Friend & Way Too Many 25-Year-Olds

It’s time, everyone. The Bachelorette 2020 contestants for Clare Crawley’s season are here, and our first reaction is that there are waaaaay too many twentysomethings. Clare, a finalist on Juan Pablo Galavis’ Bachelor season in 2014, made history when she was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette earlier this month. At 38 years old (she’ll be 39 by the time her season starts), Clare is the oldest Bachelorette, and we’re so here for it.

What we’re not here for is the many 25-year-olds (and younger) who have been cast for her season. In her interview with Good Morning America when she was announced as the Bachelorette, Clare revealed that she’s open to every age, but she tends to go for younger men. “I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man,” she said. “For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want.”

Now that we’re done with Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor (thank G), it’s time to look forward to The Bachelorette. Who will vie for Clare’s heart? Bachelor Nation members may recognize one name: Matt James, who is Tyler Cameron’s best friend. The two are often featured on each other’s Instagrams and look like the bromance that Bachelor in Paradise dreams were made of. (If Matt doesn’t win Clare’s season, that is.)

But who are the other contestants? Read up on them ahead.

Alex B.

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX.

Aaron G.

Age: 33

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Austin B.

Age: 28

Hometown: Cut Off, LA.

Yosef A.

Age: 30

Hometown: Daphne, AL.

Tyler C.

Age: 27

Hometown: Morgantown, WV.

Noah E.

Age: 25

Hometown: Long Beach, CA.

Nick E.

Age: 25

Hometown: Nashville, TN.

Miles G.

Age: 27

Hometown: Shreveport, LA.

Mike T.

Age: 38

Hometown: Calgary, Canada.

Matt J.

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, NY.

Matt G.

Age: 26

Hometown: Jupiter, FL.

Karl S.

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, FL.

JP C.

Age: 25

Hometown: Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Josh E.

Age: 31

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN.

Jordan C.

Age: 26

Hometown: New York City, NY.

Jay S.

Age: 29

Hometown: Oakland Park, FL.

James C.

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL.

Jake M.

Age: 25

Hometown: Lafayette, CO.

Ivan H:

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX.

Greg G.

Age: 26

Hometown: Edison, NJ.

Grant L.

Age: 25

Hometown: Boston, MA.

Ellis M.

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, TX.

Ed W.

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, FL.

Demar J.

Age: 26

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ.

Dale M.

Age: 31

Hometown: New York City, NY.

Chris C.

Age: 27

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT.

Cameron D.

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Beach, CA.

Bret E.

Age: 42

Hometown: Provo, UT.

Blake Moynes

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Blake Monar

Age: 30

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ.

Bennett M.

Age: 27

Hometown: Orlando, FL.

Anthony W.

Age: 27

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA.