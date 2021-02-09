Bachelorette Clare Just Unfollowed Dale & Deleted Their Instagrams After His Cheating Scandal

Ready for a fresh start. Bachelorette Clare Crawley unfollowed Dale Moss three weeks after their breakup and cheating scandal. Fans noticed on Monday, February 8, that Clare, who got engaged to Dale on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, unfollowed her ex-fiancé and deleted the captions of their Instagram photos amid rumors that he had an affair while they were engaged.

Though the photos are still on her account, Clare removed the romantic captions from Instagram pictures, such as a sunset shot of her kissing Dale and a snap of him holding her in his arms at a festival. Clare’s decision to unfollow Dale comes less than a month after he announced their breakup on Instagram. “[I] wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote at the time. “we appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Clare went on to slam Dale in her own Instagram post, claiming that he didn’t confirm their split with her before he announced it to his followers. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote at the time. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship always have been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

She continued, “2020 was one of hell of a year with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

After their split, E! News reported that Dale cheated on Clare with a New York real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo after his Bachelorette season aired. According to E! News’ source, Srugo worked as a real estate agent for Dale and the two knew each other before Clare’s season. “Clare has always been skeptical,” the source said. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”

“She has seen proof,” the source continued of Clare, adding that Srugo “has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale.” The insider continued, “Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious, [but] multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl. Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

Srugo, for her part, denied the rumors in a statement to Reality Steve. “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” she said. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

