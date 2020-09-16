There Are Already Theories About Who Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Is

Bachelor Nation wants to know: Who is the Bachelorette 2020 winner for Tayshia‘s season? Ever since news broke that Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the lead of season 15 of The Bachelorette, fans have been desperate to know if Tayshia is engaged and has found love like Clare. (Spoilers ahead.)

But before we dive into Tayshia’s rumored winner, let’s explain what this Bachelorette season will look like. In March, Clare, the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2013, was announced as the season 15 Bachelorette. Though her season was set to start filming that month, production was pushed back because of the current health crisis. ABC restarted production of The Bachelorette in July. Unlike previous Bachelorette seasons, season 15 was filmed in quarantine at resort in La Quinta, California (not the Bachelor Mansion). Midway through production, however (again—spoilers), Clare fell in love with one of her contestants and got engaged to him. (Click here for what we know about Clare’s Bachelorette 2020 winner and the drama around them.) Given that Clare decided on her winner before the finale and was ready to leave the Bachelorette set with him, ABC had to rush to find a new lead. And that’s where Tayshia, a runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, came in. Tayshia replaced Clare as the new Bachelorette in August, and her season finished filming in September. As for who’s Tayshia’s Bachelorette 2020 winner, well, we won’t know for sure until her finale airs on ABC. But that hasn’t stopped Bachelor Nation from having their theories.

Bennett Jordan

The most popular theory is that Tayshia’s Bachelorette winner is Bennett Jordan, a 37-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. Bennett, who is seven years older than Tayshia, was one of Clare’s contestants that she left to be with her winner. The switch seemed to be in Tayshia’s (and Bennett’s) favor, as there’s a theory that he’s her Bachelorette winner. Let’s dive in: In September, Tayshia and her Bachelorette contestants reactivated their Instagrams. Bennett’s Instagram bio at the time was: “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts (+doughnuts and green juice), Can’t Lose.”

Fans speculated that the bio was a clue that Bennett won Tayshia’s season after she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her and donuts around the same time. Further, Bennett was one of the final few Bachelorette contestants to unprivate their Instagrams, which led fans to believe that he made it far on (and maybe won) Tayshia’s season. Another piece of evidence is that Bennett deleted two posts and unfollowed eight people after he returned to Instagram, according to Bach Detective. Though it may not seem like much, fans theorize that Bennett cleaned up his Instagram because he won Tayshia’s season and wanted to scrub his social media of anything that would look bad for him, given how much screen time he’ll have in the upcoming season. Of course, these are just theories. But it’s something to think about.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.