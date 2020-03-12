‘The Bachelorette’ Is Cancelling This Tradition Because of Coronavirus

We would be kidding ourselves if we said we weren’t watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for the lifestyle porn. But that tradition may take a turn for the upcoming season after Chris Harrison confirmed that The Bachelorette 2020 locations were cancelled because of coronavirus.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris revealed that Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season will stay in North America due to coronavirus and health concerns. “We’ve had to already knock this down to North America. We’re not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can’t right now,” he said “So, we’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken.”

Chris also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 16 will limit its locations to smaller cities to reduce risk. “Once you’re there, you’re really not leaving. We’re taking other precautions about how we’re going to fly this season, where we’re going to,” he said. “There’s certain cities we’re traveling to. We’re staying away from the bigger cities, bigger metropolises where there is a bigger concentration of people.”

As for Bachelor: Summer Games, Chris hinted that there’s a chance the show will be cancelled because of the lack of international contestants the series wouldn’t be able to fly in.

“As far as Summer Games go, yes, that was on the docket. It was going to be counterprogramming to the actual Olympics, but first of all, I don’t even know if the Olympics are going to happen this summer, much less our version of the Summer Games,” he said.

He continued, “Nothing official has been announced. But, a key component of that is getting foreigners in our country.” “All these people coming in, that’s going to be much harder, and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do it,” he continued. “So, nothing official, but it’s probably highly unlikely at this point that we could pull this off.”

Welp. No Summer Games and no international Bachelorette season. Clare better bring the drama, which we trust she will.