Clare Will Be a Year From 40 When Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season Starts Filming & We’re Here For It

We’re T-minus a week away from the finale of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which means it’s almost time for our next obsession: The Bachelorette. But when is The Bachelorette 2020 start date for Clare Crawley’s season, and when the heck will it premiere? Lucky for us, Reality Steve (Bachelor spoilers king) has those answers.

ICYMI, Clare (who was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014) was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette on the Monday, March 2, episode of Good Morning America. At 38 years old, she will be the franchise’s oldest ever female lead. (The previous record holder was season 12 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay who was 32 when her season filmed.) According to Reality Steve, Clare, whose 39th birthday is in a couple weeks, will be closer to 40 when her season starts filming on Friday, March 13. Yup—you read that right. The next season of The Bachelorette starts filming in less than two weeks, which means that there’s a good chance that Clare will meet some of her suitors on The Bachelor season 24 finale on March 9.

But for those who have Googled Clare’s age, Reality Steve has an answer for you. According to him, her Wikipedia is wrong and her birthday is March 20 (not February 8 as the internet is reporting.) “Wikipedia is wrong. Clare is 38 and will turn 39 a week into filming. Her bday is March 20th. -Filming begins on Friday, March 13th. -I’m still assuming on Part 2 of Peter’s finale on the 10th, Clare will meet 5 of her guys,” he tweeted on February 29.

Longtime Bachelor fans will recognize Clare from The Bachelor season 18, where she was eliminated by Juan Pablo in the final two and told him off like the boss she is. She then starred on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2, but didn’t find love there either. On the finale of Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, Clare got engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard. But the two called off their engagement after a couple months. Now, she’s the next Bachelorette—and she’s ready for love.

“A lot of people put [my age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” she said. “I have been known to date younger guys, so that’s not a problem for me. The thing is I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age.”