Reality Steve’s ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Confirm Every Rumor You’ve Heard About Clare’s Season

When Chris Harrison told us to prepare for the most dramatic season yet, we didn’t believe him…until we read The Bachelorette 2020 spoilers for Clare Crawley’s season. Clare, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in February and was set to begin filming in March. However, because of the current health crisis, her season’s start date was pushed back until July.

As of August 1, Clare and her contestants (as well as the filming crew for The Bachelorette) are quarantined at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. (Not the Bachelor mansion.) Forty-two men were announced as part of her cast in July, but a few were cut before filming started. (There is a chance they could return though—more on that later.) Just when we thought that a quarantine version of The Bachelorette would be a snooze fest, Reality Steve came in with massive Bachelorette spoilers that changed everything. Though Reality Steve has been incorrect before (such as when he first predicted Tyler C. as the winner of Hannah Brown’s season), he’s been more right than wrong, which is what makes us believe his Bachelorette spoilers.

And so, before further ado, we present to you Reality Steve’s (alleged) Bachelorette 2020 spoilers. Be sure to pick your jaw up from the floor because this season is wild.

Dale Receives Clare’s First Impression Rose

Reality Steve reported in July that Dale Moss, a 31-year-old from Brandon, South Dakota, received Clare’s First Impression Rose. Though there was speculation that Dale was cut before filming or was eliminated on the first night, Reality Steve confirmed that he received the First Impression Rose of Clare’s season. According to Bachelorette history, the First Impression Rose, for the most part, is an indicator of who will win the whole season.

Clare Quits to Be With Dale

And here’s the first bombshell. Reality Steve revealed in an Instagram Live in July that he has reason to believe that Clare will quit The Bachelorette to be with Dale. The Instagram Live came after Life & Style reported that Clare also wanted to quit because she’s “already fallen in love” with Dale. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” a source told the magazine.

Life & Style also reported that producers were “blindsided” by Clare when she “refused to come out of her room” while filming. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source continued. “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.” Reality Steve also reported on his Instagram Live that Clare may have also been fired because of her behavior on set.

Clare Talked to Dale Before Her Season

Reality Steve also revealed in his Instagram Live that he has reason to believe that Clare and Dale communicated before her season of The Bachelorette. You see, Dale was one of the dozens of men who were first announced in February. When quarantine started, it’s possible that Clare and Dale could’ve reached out to each other on social media. In past seasons, the Bachelorette is cut off from the outside world before the cast is announced, so she doesn’t have the ability to Google them before filming. But given that Clare returned to the real world when her season was delayed, Reality Steve believes that Clare and Dale communicated before her season—and may have even planned her quitting to be with him. Reality Steve also revealed on his Instagram Live that he believes Clare accidentally told producers that she met Dale before her season, which is what led to the next turn of events.

Tayshia Adams Is the New Bachelorette

Reality Steve also revealed on his Instagram Live that Tayshia Adams, the runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, will replace Clare as The Bachelorette. He confirmed that Tayshia is at the La Quinta resort quarantining, which only makes sense if she will be the new Bachelorette. Reality Steve’s Instagram Live came after Life & Style also reported that the Bachelorette producers were considering Tayshia “to replace” Clare.

Reality Steve also reported that, at the time he learned of the Tayshia news, The Bachelorette was two weeks into filming and there were 15 men left, which means that Clare and Tayshia’s seasons could be split half and half. He believes that the first four episodes will be about Clare until the switch. He also reported that Tayshia and Tia Booth, a finalist from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, were the runner-ups to be next Bachelorette after Clare.

New Men Will Be Cast

Us Weekly reported in July that that The Bachelorette producers have reached out to men who were cut before filming to be on the new season. “Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” a source told Us Weekly. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

In his Instagram Live, Reality Steve, who also corroborated Us Weekly’s report about new men coming halfway through the season, revealed that he believes the new men were cast for Tayshia.

Old Men Will Have the Decision to Stay or Go

So what will happen to the old men? As we said earlier, Reality Steve reported that there are 15 men left in the competition after Clare quit. Similar to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, which saw her go head to head with Britt Nilsson for the title, Reality Steve believes that the Bachelorette will give the remaining men a choice of whether they will leave the show or stay to vie for Tayshia’s heart. He also believes that most of the men will stay, given that Tayshia was a runner-up to be the Bachelorette and many of the men auditioned for the show knowing this.