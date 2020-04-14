A One-Stop Shop For Everything Happening to Clare’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Warning: Spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette ahead. Since quarantine started, fans have been desperate for information about Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. However, as the weeks continue, it seems like no one—not even Chris Harrison—knows about The Bachelorette 2020 release date, cast and spoilers. And while nothing official has been said about season 16 of The Bachelorette, there have been rumors on how ABC will film the next season while the world is on lockdown. Let’s run through everything we’ve heard, shall we?

Who’s The Bachelorette?

Let’s start with the basics: Who’s the new Bachelorette? Her name is Clare Crawley. She’s 39 years old and is a hairstylist from Sacramento, California. She’s also the oldest ever Bachelorette, but as she reminds fans, with age comes wisdom. “A lot of people put [my age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” she told Good Morning America in March.

As for her Bachelor history, Clare was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. After that, she competed on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. She also starred on 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games and got engaged to contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on “After the Final Rose.” The two, however, ended their engagement two months after the episode. But it looks like Benoit will be on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, maybe as a contestant but more likely as someone to give Clare closure.

Who’s in the Cast?

There are 32 men on Clare’s Bachelorette season. We listed each of them here, but the ones to watch out for are Austin (who may or may not have a girlfriend) and Matt, Tyler Cameron’s handsome best friend and roommate.

However, don’t become too attached to Clare’s men. Clare told fans in an Instagram Live in March that she hopes for more men to apply since her season is postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. “I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people. So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?” she said.

Chris Harrison also confirmed that the season will be recast with either all new contestants or a mix of old and new contestants. “”The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys—everybody that was able to take time off [then would be able to] come back on The Bachelorette…we don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back,” he said on an Instagram Live in March. “So, the idea that everybody’s just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim. There will be some different guys. Maybe it will be completely different guys. Maybe it will be a mixture. Who knows?”

When’s the Release Date?

Before quarantine, season 16 of The Bachelorette was set to premiere on May 19. However, that, of course, has been pushed back after the show announced a hiatus to its production. The Bachelorette was supposed to start production on its next season on March 13.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” ABC said in a statement in March. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Before an official announcement was made, Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that Clare’s season would’ve filmed in small cities in the United States to prevent travel. However, that idea was also nixed, after shelter-in-place actions were announced across the country. “We’ve had to already knock [The Bachelorette] down to North America. We’re not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can’t right now,” Harrison said in March. “So, we’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken.”

Now, the show plans to film over the summer (more on that later) with a fall premiere date.

What Now?

As of now, Clare’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t been cancelled. Reality Steve reported in April ABC is looking to film a quarantine version of Clare’s Bachelorette season over the summer in one location to reduce travel and the risk of a coronavirus spread. “I have learned that ‘The Bachelorette’ is looking to film the entire [season] in one location,” Reality Steve said on his podcast at the time “That means all the dates, and the cocktail parties, and rose ceremonies, and the cast would all live in one resort for the whole time of filming. Zero travel. And I’m talking about—that certainly seems to me, from what I was told—they’re never leaving wherever they’re going. Now, I don’t know the location, because what I’m told is they are out scouting right now for a resort to accept them for a five-week filming in July and into August, and it would air in September.”

Us Weekly also reported in April that The Bachelorette producers were scouting resorts for the contestants and Clare to live at as the show films its whole season. “They’re scoping out multiple different resorts to see if it’s possible to film the entire season in one location,” a source told the magazine. “Though a resort has not been decided on, if one is found, the show has discussed filming the season without the usual travel.”

If The Bachelorette was to film over the summer, the show would likely air in the fall, according to Us Weekly’s source.