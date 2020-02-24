Who Will Be the Next Bachelorette? We Looked at the Most Likely Frontrunners

Scroll To See More Images

Bachelor Nation, we’re at the end of the road. Peter Weber is down to his final three, which means that Bachelorette 2020 predictions are abundant. Who will he pick? Who will he break up with? And, most important, who the hell is our next Bachelorette?

Though The Bachelor has chosen leads from past seasons (and even outside of The Bachelor universe), The Bachelorette is usually from the most recent season of The Bachelor. But that doesn’t mean that the Bachelor franchise can’t change the rules now! As we’ve seen with the atypical finales on Colton Underwood, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Hannah Brown’s seasons, anything is possible on The Bachelor now, so the next Bachelorette could be anyone’s game.

That doesn’t mean that Bachelor Nation doesn’t have any thoughts about who could possibly hand out roses next season. From the first two-time Bachelorette to the many, many train wrecks from Peter’s season, the Bachelor producers have a lot of candidates to choose from. As we wait for, as Chris Harrison claims, the most dramatic Bachelor finale we’ve seen yet, let’s brainstorm about the possible Bachelorettes for season 16. Find out the most likely frontrunners are ahead. If The Bachelorette season 16 is anything like Peter’s season, we expect it to be messy, messy, messy.

Hannah Ann

Hannah Ann is one of Peter’s final three and received the First Impression Rose on night one, so she’s the best on-paper candidate to be the next Bachelorette. Yes, there have been clues that Hannah Ann wins Peter’s season, but for the most part, those have been disproven. So could Hannah Ann be the next Bachelorette? Maybe! She has a lot going for her, but the issue is we don’t know who Hannah Ann is. Aside from night one and #ChampagneGate with Kelsey, Hannah Ann hasn’t had that much screen time, and the screen time she has had involves Peter asking if she’s really ready for a husband. Which brings us to our next point: Hannah Ann is 23, so on the young side for Bachelorettes. Is she really ready to be engaged? And can she really handle 30-plus suitors? We’re not sure. But for now, we think she’s a better candidate for Bachelor in Paradise.

Madison

Madison is Peter’s other frontrunner, and for viewers, she seems the most likely to win. (She’s been on two one-on-one dates with Pilot Pete, and she’s even met his parents.) There are even clues that Madi is the winner of Peter’s season. However! There are also clues that she could be the next Bachelorette. In the past couple weeks, Madison has been spotted filming something Bachelor-related in her hometown in Auburn, Alabama. Sure, she could be filming for Peter’s season. But many in Bachelor Nation think she could be filming B-roll for when she’s announced as the next Bachelorette. Unlike Hannah Ann, we already know Madison’s Bachelorette storyline, which would likely revolve around her decision to save herself for marriage. Unlike the virgin Bachelor Colton Underwood, Madison’s decision to stay a virgin is faith-based, so don’t expect her to do anything during Fantasy Suites. If Peter doesn’t choose Madi in the end, we think she’s a likely candidate for the next Bachelorette. She also is the first contestant from Peter’s season to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, if that says anything.

Kelsey

Hear us out: Kelsey would make the most entertaining Bachelorette season of Peter’s suitors. As seen my #ChampagneGate and her emotional limo ride after she’s sent home, Kelsey has what it takes to make excellent reality TV. Sure, she may not be a fan favorite, but The Bachelor has chosen “unlikable” contestants to be its lead before, so why can’t the same apply for The Bachelorette? Kelsey was also sent home in the final four, which is prime time for Bachelorette-picking. We didn’t see her family drama play out during her Hometown Date with Peter, but if she’s chosen for the next Bachelorette, we expect there to be lots and lots of tears (and champagne puns.) Plus, there’s no doubt that Kelsey received a Bachelorette edit when Peter sent her home. “I’m just still in shock and like confused,” she said. “I just honestly didn’t expect to fall for him as hard as I did…I fell and he didn’t. It hurts really bad.” Cue fans wanting someone better for her!

Kelley

Kelley seemed like a frontrunner at the start of Peter’s season after she revealed that she and Pilot Pete met before filming. They relationship fizzled out toward the end, and Kelley was eliminated in the final five after Peter decides that Victoria F. and Hannah Ann are more his speed. Sure, Kelley didn’t receive the best edit when she was sent off, but she for sure seemed the most confident of Peter’s suitors. She even called out the Bachelor himself for his unreadiness to be married. We’re sure if Kelley has some jerks on her Bachelorette season, she will waste no time in putting them in their place. The main issue is that Kelley may be too smart for The Bachelor producers. She’s attorney, as she’s reminded fans many, many times. So The Bachelor producers could likely be hesitant to choose someone they can’t, er, produce. That said, we wouldn’t mind watching Kelley hand out roses next season.

Natasha

View this post on Instagram 🤔 my inner thoughts: sip the tea, read the tea, but try not to BE the tea... #nooneissafe 🤦🏾‍♀️ #teatime A post shared by NATASHA (@natashaparker) on Feb 9, 2020 at 4:11pm PST

Natasha may seem like a wildcard pick for the next Bachelorette, but she has a lot going for her. For one, she was sent home in the final six, which isn’t far but it isn’t early either. (Let us remind you that Hannah Brown was eliminated in the final 7.) Natasha also hasn’t had that much screen time of other Bachelor contestants, but in the few minutes she was on our TVs, Natasha shined. She was one of the few women who really let Peter have it when he acted like a knucklehead, and she always voiced her opinion. We stan an opinionated Bachelorette, which is what made Rachel Lindsay and Hannah Brown so great as leads. If Natasha isn’t the next Bachelorette, we really hope she finds love on Bachelor in Paradise because she was entertaining as heck and we would watch her call out Peter any day.

Hannah B.

Ah, Hannah B. When Hannah broke up with Jed on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, fans and Bachelor Nation members, including Nick Viall, petitioned for her to be first Bachelorette to do a second round. Then Hannah returned on Peter’s season, where she revealed that she still had feelings for him and regretted not choosing him on her season. The two ended their relationship there, and a teary, mascara-eyed Hannah went back to Dancing With the Stars. Since then, Hannah has confirmed that she’s single and she and Peter are over. So, in theory, she could be the next Bachelorette. The issue is that it doesn’t seem Hannah B. wants to.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to…I want a person in my life. I definitely want that.” She continued, “Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No. But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people. Right now, I’m just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren’t the best for me right now.” Hannah also scheduled her Dancing With the Stars tour for when The Bachelorette should film, so it sounds that she’s done with the franchise—at least for now.

Krystal



Krystal competed for Arie’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor. She was edited as the villain of the season, but she won over viewers on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she married Bachelorette alum Chris Randone. However, it didn’t work out for Krystal and Chris as they announced their breakup in February, which means that the yoga instructor is back on the market. “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the couple said in a statement.

Given that the split was announced in February, the breakup is fresh and Krystal may not want to jump back into dating with 30 suitors. But if she does, we know that she makes excellent TV and the emotion will be real.

Kendall

Kendall was part of another Bachelor in Paradise couple that no one thought would breakup. Kendall, who was a finalist on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, confirmed her breakup with Joe Amabile in February. The two met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and broke up before the end. Then, Kendall flew to Joe’s house in Chicago after the finale and asked him back. The two dated for almost two years after that but announced they split in February due to Joe wanting to return to Chicago. Kendall, with her quirky interest in taxidermy, was a fan favorite on Arie’s season, so we know that Bachelor Nation loves her. She was also in one of the central romances on Bachelor in Paradise, so we have to say that we would love to watch her find love again.

Tayshia

Tayshia got the short end of the stick on Colton’s season of The Bachelor when he eliminated her after realizing that Cassie was the one. Then, Tayshia starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she shut down Blake Horstmann’s attempts at love and dated John Paul Jones. Tayshia and JPJ dated after the show, but their relationship didn’t last. Now, Tayshia is single. Her Bachelor season was more than a year ago, but we could still see fans wanting to see more Tayshia. She was well-spoken, classy and charming on Colton’s season and on Bachelor in Paradise, so she would make an excellent on-paper Bachelorette if the producers decide to choose a throwback.