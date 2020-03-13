‘The Bachelorette’ Is Postponing Clare’s Journey for Love Due to Coronavirus

Clare Crawley will not accept your rose unless it’s sanitized first. The Bachelorette 2020 postponed Clare’s season due to coronavirus, and to be honest, it’s for the best. Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the Bachelor franchise, announced on Friday, March 13, that Clare’s season will be delayed due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the studio said in a statement. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Rob Mills, ABC Senior Vice President, also confirmed that Clare’s season will be halted but that fans can still look forward to The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, the franchise’s musical spinoff, in April. “We need to be safe and sane, #Bachelornation but will keep working 24/7 to get back on track as soon as we can!! And don’t forget we still have #LTYH coming Easter Monday!!” Mills wrote.

The announcement comes hours before Clare’s season was supposed to start at the Bachelor Mansion on March 13. It also comes after host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that Clare’s season would likely stay within small cities in the United States to reduce risk of coronavirus.

“We’ve had to already knock [The Bachelorette] down to North America. We’re not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can’t right now,” he said. “So, we’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken.”

Harrison also hinted that ABC may cancel this summer’s Bachelor: Summer Games, a spinoff of 2018’s Bachelor: Winter Games timed to the 2020 Summer Olympics, due to the risk of bringing international Bachelor contestants together.

We hope Clare finds love soon, but for now, this is for the best, Bachelor Nation.