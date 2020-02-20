Hannah Brown Just Subtly Confirmed She Won’t Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Hannah Beast is out. The Bachelorette 2020 won’t be Hannah Brown after ABC confirmed that the former Miss Alabama USA has other plans in the next few months. The network announced on Wednesday, February 19, that Hannah will spend the last week of March on tour with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, and fellow star, Kate Flannery, from The Office.

As Bachelor Nation knows, The Bachelorette films from March to May, so Hannah’s time on DWTS is pretty much confirmation that she won’t be our next lead. Hannah, who won season 28 of DWTS, will tour in cities in California and Arizona from March 24 to March 29.

As viewers also know, Hannah didn’t find love when she was The Bachelorette in season 15. Though she became engaged to winner Jed Wyatt, the reality star called off the engagement a few months later after news broke that Jed wasn’t truthful about a girlfriend he had before The Bachelorette. The “After the Final Rose” episode also saw Hannah ask out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron. The two went out for one date (and Tyler even slept over at Hannah’s house in Los Angeles), but the relationship never worked out as Tyler dated Gigi Hadid soon after.

Then Hannah returned on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she confessed that she still had feelings for the pilot and almost picked him over Jed. (She suggested that she eliminated him in the final three, so he could become The Bachelor.) Just as the two were about to kiss, Peter shut the moment down and left Hannah alone in her dressing room.

Though some fans theorize that Hannah could return at the end of Peter’s season and be the mystery woman he ends up with, the former pageant queen has confirmed that she’s single. One of her New Year’s resolutions was to find “real love,” and the former Bachelorette has also joked about how she can’t get approved on Raya, a celebrity-only dating app.

As for now, though, it doesn’t seem like Hannah will be looking for love on TV.