This Clue About the Next ‘Bachelorette’ Makes Us Think It Really Could Be Hannah Brown

With this season of The Bachelor already off to a hot start, fans are starting to wonder when the next Bachelorette will be announced. Well, it seems there’s already a Bachelorette 2020 Hannah Brown clue circulating, thanks to none other than series host Chris Harrison. Us Weekly caught the ABC presenter at a celebrity softball game in L.A. recently on Sunday, Jan. 12, and he dropped a few hints about what we can expect in season 16.

“Talks are going but we’ll see,” Chris, 48, said to Us Weekly. He went on to explain that producers are still in the early stages of preparation for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette: “The debate goes on,” he said, “the debate is always going on!”

Thankfully, Chris also seemed to address our questions about former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. After starring in season 15, the 25-year-old reality star ultimately left heartbroken, dumping Jed Wyatt after she found out he still had a girlfriend when he entered the competition. She didn’t seem to have much luck with runner-up Tyler Cameron post-show. Shortly after The Bachelorette aired, Tyler was spotted dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. So much for that.

Now, host Chris says, “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it.” During a Television Critics’ Association press tour in Pasadena last week, he couldn’t help but rally behind in support of Hannah: “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open, and honestly, she’s a train wreck,” he said. “You get to see the good, the bad, and the ugly in Hannah, and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

It’s this trait that host Chris believes made Hannah’s stint on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor so special. “The reason I think he and Hannah got along so well and probably love each other so much is they share that trait of being brutally honest,” he said.

But it’s this teaser ahead of next week’s episode that has fans wondering if Hannah will return to the franchise in a new way: “Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before,” he hinted to Us Weekly. “It’s gut-wrenching.” Gulp.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.