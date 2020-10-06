Here’s the Order of When Clare’s Contestants Are Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette season 16. Bachelor Nation members may be wondering what The Bachelorette 2020 elimination order is. We know who Clare’s winner is and that Tayshia will come in eventually to replace her, but when? And in what order are The Bachelorette season 16 contestants eliminated before Clare and Tayshia find The One? Well, thanks to Reality Steve, we have those answers.

Let’s start with when Tayshia will replace Clare: As Bachelor Nation members know, there is a huge twist for season 16 of The Bachelorette when Clare Crawley quits in the middle of filming to be with her winner, Dale Moss, who she’s engaged to. (More spoilers on Dale and Clare’s relationship and how the twist affects The Bachelorette here.) According to a September 2020 post by Reality Steve, Clare will be in four episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 and had three rose ceremonies, where she eliminated 14 of the 31 men. This means that Tayshia comes in at episode 5 and met Clare’s 17 remaining men. ABC also cast at least four more men for Tayshia, who never met Clare. (Spoilers on who those new men are here.) Reality Steve also revealed Tayshia’s final four, and the Bachelor Nation members have had theories about her winner for months now.

So that’s the rundown of when the Tayshia and Clare switch occurs. Ahead, is The Bachelor 2020 elimination order. Read this list to find out when your faves (and hates) are eliminated on The Bachelorette season 16.

Rose Ceremony #1 — Clare

According to Reality Steve, these are the seven men who were eliminated by Clare on the first night in the Bachelor Mansion.

AJ Yalawan

Age: 28

Hometown: Irvine, CA

Chris Conran

Age: 27

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Jeremy Higgins

Age: 40

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Jordan Manier

Age: 30

Hometown: Deerborn, MI

Mike Tobin

Age: 38

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page Pressley

Age: 37

Hometown: Santa Fe, NM

Robby Stahl

Age: 31

Hometown: St. Beach, FL

Rose Ceremony #2 & #3 — Clare

According to Reality Steve, Clare had three rose ceremonies. Though he doesn’t know which contestants were specifically eliminated at the second or third rose ceremonies (a.k.a. Clare’s last two rose ceremonies), he does know that seven men were eliminated in that time, and at least one of those men was sent home outside of a rose ceremony: Yosef, who is this season’s villain. (More on him here.) According to Reality Steve, Yosef and Clare get into a fight at a group date he wasn’t even a part of. Reality Steve reports that Yosef called Clare names and was rude to her, which led to her sending him home right then and there. Along with Yosef, here are the other six men who are eliminated in rose ceremonies two and three.

Yosef Aborady

Age: 29

Hometown: Mobile, AL

Blake Monar

Age: 30

Hometown: Rockport, IN

Brandon Goss

Age: 28

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Garin Flowers

Age: 34

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jordan Chapman

Age: 26

Hometown: Southington, CT

Tyler Smith

Age: 36

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Zach Jackson

Age: 37

Hometown: Yakima, Washington

Hometown Dates — Tayshia

As of writing this, Reality Steve doesn’t know the order Tayshia’s contestants are eliminated, but he does know the final four that will be her “Hometown Dates.” Spencer Robertson, who received Tayshia’s First Impression Rose and was one of the new men The Bachelorette brought for her, is not in her final four.

Ben Smith

Age: 29

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Zac Clark

Age: 36

Hometown: Haddonfield, PA

Brendan Morais

Age: 30

Hometown: Milford, MA

Ivan Hall

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.