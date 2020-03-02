Clare Crawley Is the New Bachelorette—Here’s Everyone She’s Dated in Bachelor Nation

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time, Bachelor Nation. Our new Bachelorette is here. Clare Crawley was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette on Good Morning America on Monday, March 2. Those new to Bachelor Nation may be wondering about Bachelorette 2020 Clare Crawley’s relationship history. Don’t worry. We’ll fill you in.

For starters, Clare isn’t a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. In fact, she wasn’t a contestant on the past six Bachelor seasons. Clare’s introduction to Bachelor Nation came in 2015 when she vied for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart on season 18 of The Bachelor. (More details on their relationship later.) After that, Clare was on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise before her stint on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. As you can tell by now, Clare’s Bachelor relationships didn’t work out, but she has high hopes to find love on her season of The Bachelorette. “The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor,” she told GMA. “I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there.”

Clare also makes history as the oldest Bachelorette at 38 years old. (Before her, season 12 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was the oldest female lead at 32.) Ahead find out who Clare has dated in Bachelor Nation and why you should pre-stan her like us.

Juan Pablo (The Bachelor, Season 18)

Clare’s first Bachelor was Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor in 2014. She made it to the final two where she eliminated in an explosive finale. At the final Rose Ceremony, Juan Pablo tells Clare that he can’t choose her. When he goes in to hug her, she pushes him away. Then, she tells him off in one of the greatest elimination speeches in Bachelor history. “I thought I knew what kind of man you are,” she said. “I lost respect for you. Because, I’ll tell you what. I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.” Juan Pablo then watches Clare walk away before telling the producers: “Whew! I’m glad I didn’t pick her.”

Robert (Bachelor in Paradise, Season 1)

After her breakup with Juan Pablo, Clare was on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Her first date was with Robert Graham from Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette. The two explored some ruins in Mexico, where Robert was attacked by fire ants. Robert gave Clare his rose at the Rose Ceremony, but their relationship didn’t progress from there.

Zack (Bachelor in Paradise, Season 1)

On week two, Zack Kalter (also from Desiree’s season) came to the beach and asked Clare on a date, and the two hit it off. For the next three rose ceremonies, Zack and Clare exchanged roses. However, in week four, AshLee Frazier (from Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor) made some disrespectful comments about Clare to Zack before the Rose Ceremony. When she learned of this, Clare confronted AshLee about the comments, but in the end, Clare still gave her rose to Zack. In week 5, Clare, still upset about AshLee’s comments, told Zack that she had to quit the show and ended her experience on Paradise.

Mikey (Bachelor in Paradise, Season 2)

Clare’s first date on her second season of Paradise in 2015 was with Mikey Tenerelli from Desiree’s season of The Bachelorette. She wasn’t too excited about it and only asked Mikey out because everyone else was taken, but by the end of their date, it dawned on Clare that Mikey wasn’t as bad as she thought. Their relationship, however, doesn’t go any further.

Jared (Bachelor in Paradise, Season 2)

In week 2, Jared Haibon (from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette) asks out Clare, which upsets Ashley Iaconetti (from Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, who’s his now-wife) and Mikey. The two went sailing and bungee jumping but before the Rose Ceremony, Clare and Jared had an argument and ended their relationship. At the Rose Ceremony, Clare—who upset everyone after she made a speech about how her season 1 Paradise costars were more authentic—walks away and threatens to quit. In the end, she returns and gives her rose to JJ as a friend. In week four, Clare is eliminated after no one gives her a rose.

Benoit, Christian (Bachelor Winter Games, Season 1)

Clare was in a relationship with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard (from The Bachelorette Canada) on Bachelor Winter Games season 1 in 2018. They met, they made out and they seemed like a strong couple until Clare went out with Christian Rauch (from The Bachelorette Germany and Switzerland). Clare’s date led Benoit to breakup with her and quit the show. Clare’s relationship with Christian also didn’t work out, and she also left the show an episode later. Fast forward to the finale, and Benoit and Clare reveal that they reconnected after the show and fell in love. On After the Final Rose, Benoit proposed to Clare, who accepted. Two months after, Clare announced that she and Benoit ended their engagement. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were hoping we could make this work,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”