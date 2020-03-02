A ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Claims He Was Turned Down For Clare’s Season Because of His Age

Clare Crawley made history on Monday, March 2, after she was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette and became the series’ oldest female lead at 38 years old. So it should come as no surprise that one of Bachelorette 2020 Clare Crawley’s contestants was turned down because of his age (or so he claims) after the hairstylist was named as the next Bachelorette. After Clare was announced as the newest Bachelorette on Good Morning America, a man named Jackson Canfield took to his Facebook to write a long post about how he was in talks to be a contestant on the next season of The Bachelorette but was turned down at the last minute because of his “significant age difference” with Clare.

Hi guys. Upon the news from GMA this morning… wanted to simply shed some light on obvious questions being asked regarding a certain show, regarding a certain 🌹… just wanted people to hear it from me. I got the call explaining the sudden changes being made in the direction of who was to be chosen for the bachelorette,” he wrote. “In their words, in light of the significant age difference, compared to the original possible candidates, they decided to forgo younger guys, aka me, moving forward with the show.”

He continued, “Disappointing, obviously. Not really the card I figured would be dealt. But, from the very beginning, being this was something that had come about completely unexpectedly, it’s made every moment of the journey an absolute blessing. Trust in the process, His process, not my own wants or expectations, is at an all time high. In my unforgettable time meeting with the casting team/producers, I was so greatly impacted by how kind and genuine they were. People are just awesome. Did not, for a second, feel the least bit qualified to be in the midst of something of this magnitude. Though, when it came to the decision to pursue it or not, as a wise man once said, YOLO.”

Clare revealed in her GMA interview that she didn’t learn she would be the next Bachelorette until Saturday, February 29, so it makes sense that producers and casting directors wanted Jackson for the show before they knew how old the season 16 Bachelorette is. Reality Steve, who first reported that the Bachelorette producers were mainly looking for men over the age of 25 for Clare, claims that Jackson is 25.

Reality Steve also tweeted that he knows the ages of 14 contestants on the upcoming season: 28, 28, 25, 23, 28, 30, 40, 28, 31, 33, 26, 26, 28, and 28. Given that Clare turns 39 in a few weeks, these ages would be older than the usual men The Bachelorette casts.

As for Jackson, the Minnesota native hinted that he expected Madison Prewett from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to be the next Bachelorette. In his post, he mentioned a “young lady from Auburn,” which could be a reference to Madison, who is from Auburn, Alabama. “In conclusion, who knows, might have the opportunity to run into a young lady from Auburn that seems pretty, stinking, awesome. Guess I shouldn’t get too ahead of myself… *but seriously though if anyone has any contacts/ connections help a brother out * 😉🙏🏼🏀,” he wrote. “So thankful for everyone who’s reached out and loved on me. Excited for what’s ahead. Thanks for letting me share.”