Meet the 6 Women Who Are in the Running to Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

As The Bachelor season 23 comes to an end, every is wondering: Who will be the next Bachelorette? Our The Bachelorette 2019 include past and present contestants—as well as one wild card—who are in the running to be the ABC franchise’s next lead. As many know, the current Bachelor, Colton Underwood, is down to three contestants—Cassie, Tayshia and Hannah G—but after this week’s episode, it seems like he only has eyes for one woman: Cassie, who, in a surprise twist, rejects him because he’s not ready to be engaged.

Though Tayshia and Hannah G aren’t officially out yet, it looks like Cassie is the clear front-runner (he literally calls her “the one”), as Colton finds a way to continue a relationship with her, even if she isn’t ready to be married. That leaves us with a pool of interesting and TV-ready women who could easily become the next Bachelorette. Who has the best bet? Who are fans rooting for? And who could come out of left field to steal the spot? Here, we analyze the biggest contenders in the running to be The Bachelorette Season 23. We have our favorites, but like Chris Harrison, anything can happen, so don’t get too attached.

Hannah G.

When the season started, I thought Hannah G. was a shoo-in or The Bachelorette. She looks like The Bachelorette, she won the first impression rose and she made it far enough for viewers to still remember her. And while I don’t think it’s impossible for Hannah G. to become the next Bachelorette, I do think there are other contestants who have been given more of a complex storyline. We don’t really know who Hannah G. is other than she has a lot of physical chemistry with Colton. (How many have they replayed their shower make-out scene?) Other than that, Hannah G. hasn’t received much screen time, causing her to fade in the background. Also, her job as an Instagram influencer (or as The Bachelor calls it, a “content creator”) can work against her. There’s been a lot of backlash against contestants who go on the show “for the wrong reasons,” and Hannah G.’s job may make people think that she’s only there to promote her social following. I wouldn’t be surprised if she was The Bachelorette, but I’m not betting on it.

Kristina

If this was a couple years ago, sure, Kristina from Nick Viall season of The Bachelor, could easily become The Bachelorette. She has a heartbreaking immigration, she was dumped on national television twice (once by Nick on season 21 of The Bachelor and again by Dean Unglert on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise) and she’s one of the few Bachelor contestants who’s stayed relevant over the years. After Dean dumped her, fans were gung-ho on Kristina becoming the next Bachelorette, but then time passed and Becca Kufrin’s storyline was too good to pass up. Has it been too long? Maybe. I don’t think it would be crazy for Kristina to be The Bachelorette, but I’m not holding my breath.

Khloé Kardashian

When Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé for the second time (that we know of) in February, fans were on the train for the mom of one to become the next Bachelorette. Even The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss was a fan of the idea, tweeting, “@khloekardashian is very much in contention… Stay tuned! #TheBachelorette.” As fans, we would love to see Khloé as the lead. For one, her meet-the-family date would be epic and she deserves to find love like anyone else. (Lord knows that she’s had a rough time in the romance department.) But as excited as we would be to see a Kardashian-Bachelor crossover, it’s not happening. After Weiss’s tweet, both Kim and Khloé shut down the idea of her being the next Bachelorette. “Fake fucking news big time!!!!” Kim tweeted. She followed up with a screenshot of a text with her, her sister and Kris Jenner, confirming that the family isn’t in talks for KoKo to be the next Bachelorette. “I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Khloé also tweeted.

Tayshia

Tayshia is one of Colton’s final three contestants. She has a storyline. She was married once before and divorced when she was young after she learned that her then-husband cheated on her. She’s mature, beautiful, knows how to plan an elaborate date (whether it’s skydiving or releasing lanterns) and we know that she can handle the duties of the lead, as well as the attention of 30-plus men. We would love her to be the next Bachelorette, but she has some stiff competition from the looks of who the producers are favoring.

Hannah B.

Hannah B. (or, as she affectionately known by fans, Hannah Beast) has had a wild ride on The Bachelor. She started off as a villain in her feud with Caelynn. Both women were pageant queens who used to be roommates, but then something happened in their friendship that made them drift apart. But as the show progressed, Hannah B. turned out to be less of a villain and more of the show’s comedic relief. Fans started to side with her in her feud with Caelynn, and we couldn’t get enough of her random growls and charming Southern accent. She finished in fifth, which isn’t a bad place to be the next Bachelorette. But why we really think Hannah B. is a front-runner is because Reality Steve (the almost-always right Bachelor spoilers site) reported that Hannah B. has been chosen as the next Bachelorette. Though he did not things could change.

Caelynn

Out of everyone on Colton’s season, Caelynn, a former Miss North Carolina, seemed like the most obvious plant to be the next Bachelorette. She’s a former pageant queen (she placed second in the 2018 Miss USA pageant), so she knows how to work an audience and create powerful-but-concise soundbites. She also has a powerful storyline when she revealed that she was sexually assaulted in college and wasn’t allowed to do a rape kit until too much time had passed. She’s mature, poised and has the presence to be the next Bachelorette and handle 30-plus men. She made it to the final four. What’s going against other? Other contestants have accused her of not being there for the right reasons, which is pretty much a death sentence to Bachelor fans and producers.