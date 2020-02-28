These ‘Bachelor’ Women Tell All Spoilers Hint at the Next Bachelorette

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor season 24 ahead. As Bachelor Nation members know, the “Women Tell All” episodes never disappoint when it comes to drama and tears. And rumor has it that the Bachelor “Women Tell All” 2020 spoilers are no exception.

We’re down to the line on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. In two weeks will be the finale, where viewers will finally learn who Pilot Pete chooses between Victoria F., Madison and Hannah Ann. Viewers will also learn who Peter’s mom is throat-crying about in the preview that’s been teased since the first episode of the season. But until then, we have the “Women Tell All” episode, where fan favorites (and love-to-hate contestants) from Peter’s season reunite for two drama-filled hours. Will we learn the truth about Alayah and Victoria P.’s friendship pre-Bachelor? What will Tammy say to Mykenna when she sees her for the first time after she was sent home on her two-on-one date with Peter? And who the hell will be the next Bachelorette?

Reality Steve, the internet’s go-to source for Bachelor spoilers, has the tea on who’s pissed, who’s heartbroken and who producers want as the series’ next Bachelorette. Find out these answers and more ahead.

The Bachelor season 24 “Women Tell All” episode airs on ABC on Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Episode Starts With a Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve revealed on Twitter that “Women Tell All” will include some of The Bachelor finale. The episode picks up with Peter, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. at the final three Rose Ceremony as they wonder where Madison is. This, of course, leads to the next spoiler about who’s eliminated.

Madison Pauses When Peter Gives Her a Rose

According to Reality Steve, Peter gives his first rose to Hannah Ann, who accepts. He then gives a rose to Madison, who pauses when Peter says her name before she takes the rose as well. This means that Victoria F. was eliminated in the final three, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans given her drama with Peter at Hometown Dates.

Kelley Doesn’t Attend

Kelley was a frontrunner on Peter’s season after viewers learned that they met before filming began. However, Kelley was eliminated in the final five after their relationship fizzled out. Still, fans expected her to be at the “Women Tell All.” But Reality Steve claims that she wasn’t invited, despite the fact that Kelley was in Los Angeles at the same time the “Women Tell All” filmed. Why wasn’t she there? Well, Reality Steve believes it’s because production doesn’t like her, which makes sense given that Kelley often called out Peter and talked about how the Bachelor process may not have been for her.

Natasha Also Doesn’t Attend

Reality Steve also claims that Natasha, who was eliminated in the final six, doesn’t attend the “Women Tell All.” We’re not sure on the reason, but both Kelley and Natasha were critical of Peter during his season, so that could possibly be why they weren’t invited to attend. As for who’s there, Reality Steve confirms that Katrina, Maurissa, Alexa, Kylie, Sarah, Kiarra, DeAndra, Savannah, Alayah, Victoria F., Kelsey, McKenna, Victoria P., Sydney, Lexi, Shiann and Tammy attend, which should give us a look at who will be on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Victoria F. Denies the Home Wrecker Allegations

Reality Steve also revealed that Victoria F. was one of two women who was interviewed with Peter during the “Women Tell All.” As expected, Victoria F. was asked about the allegations that she home wrecked her friends’ relationships and broke up their marriages, which she denied. Reality Steve did note that Victoria F. apologized to Peter for her behavior on his season.

Kelsey Gets a Bachelorette Edit

Kelsey is the only other woman who was interviewed with Peter during the “Women Tell All.” According to Reality Steve, she was given a sympathetic edit, which means that she’s definitely in the running to be the next Bachelorette. At the end of her interview, Ashley Iaconetti, who was in the audience, came to the stage to applaud her for being so open about her emotions on the show. Ashley I. also gave her a massive bottle of champagne, which is an obvious nod to her #ChampagneGate.

Tammy Talks Over Everyone

Reality Steve claims that the main fight at the “Women Tell All” is between Tammy and Sydney, who talk over each other. Another arguments happen between Lexi and Tammy (with Shiann between them), which also becomes heated. Apparently, Tammy became so intense at the “Women Tell All” that Chris Harrison had to remind her to not talk over other people, according to Reality Steve.

The Women Turn on Victoria P.

Alayah and Victoria P.’s feud was a main storyline on Peter’s season. According to Reality Steve, Alayah claimed at the “Women Tell All” that Victoria P. was a good, supportive friend to her, but was completely different on the show. (Which is what the women accused Alayah of acting.) Reality Steve claims that the women, specifically Savannah, went in on Victoria P. and turned on her.

Peter Reveals He’s “Happy”

The “Women Tell All” also included a segment where the women asked Peter their questions. For the most part, Reality Steve claims that there were no hard-hitting moments other than someone asking Peter if he regretted being involved in the women’s drama, which led to less time for other women to spend with him. After he responded with a roundabout answer, the women pointed out that he avoided the question, which led to him apologizing to the contestants that he didn’t spend more time with. In the end, the women asked Peter if he’s “happy,” which he responded yes. As for what that means, fans likely won’t know until the finale, which will reveal who Peter ends up with (if he ends up with anyone.)

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Racist Bachelor Fans

At one point in the “Women Tell All,” Reality Steve claims that season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay came out to read racist tweets she’s received from Bachelor fans. The segment was meant to reveal the bullying that Bachelor contestants face after the TV show.

Hannah Ann & Madison Meet Peter’s Parents

Reality Steve also reveals that the “Women Tell All” ended with a preview of The Bachelor finale, where Hannah Ann and Madison meet Peter’s parents. (Or in Madison’s case, she re-meets Peter’s parents.) The preview doesn’t reveal much, other than that Madison doesn’t break up with Peter right away, as fans theorize. Instead, she hangs around long enough to see his parents again.