These ‘Bachelor’-Themed Gifts Are Almost as Good as Getting a Final Rose

Will you accept this rose, er, present? If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation (or know someone who is), you may be on the lookout for the best Bachelor TV show gifts.

The Bachelor premiered on ABC in 2002, and since then, the franchise has become an international phenomenon. Its first spinoff, The Bachelorette, premiered in 2003, and in the years that followed, more spinoffs—Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor: Winter Games, Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart—made their way on screen and into the hearts of Bachelor Nation. With millions of fans across the country, you’re bound to know someone who’s a Bachelor Nation member (or maybe you’re one yourself), which makes it easy when it comes to gift-giving. As we’ve found out, there are tons of Bachelor TV show gifts that the Bachelor Nation members in your life will love, from a behind-the-scenes book about all the franchise’s inside secrets to a Bachelor-themed board game that only real Bachelor Nation members will win at.

Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no doubt that the Bachelor franchise is a pop cultural phenomenon. Treat a Bachelor Nation member in your life this holiday season and buy them one of these awesome Bachelor TV show gifts.

There are so many iconic catchphrases from The Bachelor: “The most dramatic season yet”, “Will you accept this rose?” etc. But even if you’re not a member of Bachelor Nation, you likely recognize the phrase “Can I steal you for a sec?” as what contestants tell the lead in pretty much every episode when they want more time with them. This dad hat, which comes in black, navy and pink, incorporates the phrase for a simple but effective look.

Wear your Bachelor Nation pride loud and proud with this fleece crewneck sweatshirt, with the Bachelor font front and center. The sweatshirt comes in colors including navy, maroon, dark heather grey and light blue.

Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, is a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Ever wondered what the Final Rose would smell like? This final rose-scented candle makes that a reality. Incorporating scents such as gingered bergamot and garden roses, this candle gives Bachelor Nation members a taste of what it would be like to win the Bachelor or the Bachelorette final rose.

Want to dress up your bottles of rosé for Bachelor Mondays? Use this wine label that incorporates the iconic Bachelor catchphrase, “Here For the Right Reasons.” For an easy gift idea, slap one of these labels on your favorite bottle of wine (preferably something red or pink) and give it to a Bachelor Nation member in your life.

Test your Bachelor knowledge with this Bachelor trivia board game. Answer questions about Ben Higgins’ season and which Bachelor couple appeared on Couples Therapy to win the final rose and surpass Bachelor-themed landmarks like “Fantasy Suite Material” and “Not Here to Make Friends.”

Use these Bachelor-themed Bingo cards for Bachelor Mondays and see how many you can mark off. The Bingo card includes many Bachelor tropes, such as fireworks, someone cries, a 2-on-1 and when a contestant uses the word “journey” instead of “show.”

