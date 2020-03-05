Hannah B.’s ‘Bachelor’ Journey May Not Be Over After She Turned Down Round 2 as ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah B. may not be the Bachelorette for a second time, but that doesn’t mean her Bachelor Nation journey is over. Is Hannah Brown in the Bachelor: Summer Games cast 2020? Maybe! In an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Bachelor Recap” on Tuesday, March 3, ABC executive Rob Mills revealed that Hannah B. has expressed interested in the Bachelor spinoff, which is expected to premiere this summer.

“Hannah B, too has also said, ‘I find this interesting,’ because she likes to win,” Mills said. “She likes to win.”

For those who missed 2018’s Bachelor: Winter Games, Summer Games will be a similar version—except, obviously, with summer games. The show follows former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants from across the world as they compete in seasonal sports, while trying to find love. Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins competed on Winter Games, so it’s not unlikely for a former lead to be cast in a spinoff.

In February, ABC announced Clare Crawley (the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor) as the season 16 Bachelorette. Since the news, many sources have claimed that Hannah B. was ABC’s first choice for the next Bachelorette, but the network and the former Miss Alabama USA couldn’t reach an agreement about the contract.

“ABC was after Hannah to be the Bachelorette again, asking her for months,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They really wanted her to do it but, obviously, it didn’t ultimately work out.”

The insider continued, “It wasn’t just about the money, there were specific things about the contract too. Hannah had the biggest season and was hugely popular and so it made sense for them to ask her.”

As viewers remember, Hannah B. ended her season single after she called off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt following reports that he lied about a girlfriend he had before her season. In the “After the Final Rose” episode, Hannah B. asked out her runner-up Tyler Cameron, but their relationship didn’t progress after Tyler dated Gigi Hadid soon after his conversation with Hannah B. Then, Hannah appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she revealed that she still had feelings for the pilot. The two almost kissed, but in the end, Peter turned down Hannah’s advances and went back to the competition.

Who knows if Hannah B. will find love in Bachelor Nation, but we would love to watch her unleash the beast in Bachelor: Summer Games. So make it happen, ABC.