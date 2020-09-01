3 Years Later, We Finally Know Why Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Broke Up

As an avid member of Bachelor Nation, I pride myself on relentlessly checking in on the newly engaged couples long after filming has wrapped. Will they last? Will they break up? How long do we think they’ll give their engagement a go? For the most part, the Neil Lane ring doesn’t stay on the finger very long. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were one of those couples I didn’t think would make it, and lo and behold, 5 months after the finale, they were donezo.

But why did they break up? Not that they seemed like a perfect match to begin with, but even with all my social media stalking, I never got closure as to why the relationship ended. Until now.

Vanessa recently made an appearance on Nick’s podcast, “Viall Files”—chatting it up in an enclosed room for a few hours with your ex? Very brave—and the two got deep, real quick. “Coming off of the show, it was fucking hard. I don’t even know if you know this but I would lock myself in the bathroom, just turn the shower on and cry for hours,” Vanessa revealed. “I’m pretty sure I went through states of depression.”

Before things got dark though, Nick had his sights set on Vanessa, even though she puked throughout their entire first date, a simulated zero-gravity situation on an airplane. “I said to producers, I’m going to pick Vanessa. This was early. I said protect Vanessa, protect me and I’ll do whatever you want.” Not only did these two spill the tea on their relationship, but we got some serious behind-the-scenes juice from this episode of “Viall Files.”

“You [got] involved with the house and I was like, ‘Do nothing,’” Nick continued. “And you were like, ‘Nick, I know what I’m doing.’ And I’m like, ‘No you don’t. I’m going to pick you, stop.’” So, did Nick tell or at least hint to Vanessa she was going to win before the finale?! It sure sounds like it.

In the end though, they weren’t meant to be, with Vanessa describing their personalities as “two puzzle pieces that just didn’t fit.” Clearly, Vanessa has found her matching piece as she recently got engaged to her boyfriend of a year. Congrats, girl!