A New Bachelor Spinoff Is Coming to Replace ‘The Bachelorette’ & Honestly, Thank Goodness

Mondays are about to get a little better again, because ABC has just announced a new spinoff series for Bachelor Nation to enjoy this summer. We finally have the updates on The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’s release date, spoilers, and news. And if you’re already wondering how exactly a spinoff is going to be filmed during these socially distanced times, don’t worry; host Chris Harrison is coming in clutch to explain the show’s plans, as per usual.

Think of The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! as the franchise’s equivalent to a greatest hit’s album. Fans can expect a 10-episode limited series—with each episode running at three hours long (!)—focusing on highlights from The Bachelor‘s nearly two-decade spanning history. Any of you who already hit up YouTube for the highlights reel, this one’s for you.

“We really wanted to give Bachelor Nation something to watch, and immediately, there was this clamoring and desire from our fans to watch old seasons,” Harrison told Variety. So, thank you fans on Twitter—because of you, Bachelor Nation will still be feeling the love this summer in lieu of halted productions for The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

But when, exactly, can we expect to see this new spinoff air? Read on below for everything we know about The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! so far.

How will it be filmed?

With all the current precautions in place, fans can rest assured that Bachelor producers are already organizing a safety plan for this spinoff. Variety reports that host Chris Harrison will likely film from the famous Bachelor mansion, which is only a few minutes away from his own home in Los Angeles.

“As far as safety is concerned, it will be very deep, very detailed,” Harrison told the outlet. “I’ll probably mic myself, the crew will come in and set up an unmanned camera, and there will be one producer in the other room directing the camera. For the interviews, I will be reaching out via the internet to speak to our alums, so no one else will be in the house, no one else will be in contact.”

Which seasons will be included?

Fans can expect to see our future Bachelorette making an appearance, that’s for sure. According to Variety, scenes from Season 18—which starred Juan Pablo Galavis—will be included on our trip down memory lane. It will be a nice opportunity for host Harrison to catch up with Crawley via video chat.

Sources also suggest that early seasons will be making a comeback—contestants from 2002 and 2003 are being considered, whereas others from Season 11, Season 17, and Season 20 are also top contenders. That said, the most recent season of The Bachelor will not be included. Sorry, Peter Weber.

What’s in it for fans who have already watched every season?

One word: Updates! “A lot of our fans have not seen some of the classic seasons that made this franchise what it is because they’re younger, they came in the middle or maybe three-quarters of the way into this franchise,” Harrison told Variety. “Our thought was let’s just give them a little taste of some of these great seasons, do something different in a bite-sized format.”

And not only that: “We’re going to see the entire journey of one season in a single night, and along the way, talk to some of the characters, find out what they’re doing, where they are now and what those moments meant to them,” he added.

When’s the Release Date?

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! is set to premiere on June 8, 2020.

