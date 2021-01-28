Bachelor Matt Just Reacted to His Friend Calling Victoria’s Body Not ‘Very Nice’

After his initial silence, Bachelor Matt James responded to Victoria being body-shamed by his friend Jerry in a now-viral video.

In the clip, which was reposted by @bachelornation.scoop on Tuesday, January 26, Matt, Tyler Cameron, Jerry and another friend are seen golfing. When it’s Matt’s time to putt, Jerry makes some comments about Victoria’s body as a way to distract Matt. “Now how was Victoria’s body? Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice,” Jerry says to which everyone laughs. “And you’ve been making out with this woman.”

After the video went viral, Victoria commented on @bachelornation.scoop’s post of the clip with her reaction to the snap. “Cute… I love my body :).” she wrote. In an interview on The Real on Thursday, January 28, Matt broke his silence on the video and the backlash he’s received for not defending Victoria. “It’s just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with,” he said. “And those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it’s sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do.”

Matt went on to say that he doesn’t “condone or stand for” bullying and had a conversation with Jerry after his comments. “I said something to him off-camera about it. Something along the lines of, ‘Victoria wouldn’t have given him a second look,'” he said. “It’s always the pot calling the kettle black. Who is he to comment on someone’s body? It’s such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that.”

He ended his statement by saying that he does not share the same opinions as Jerry and apologized to Victoria on his behalf. “That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on,” he said. “I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

