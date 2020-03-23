Madison May Be Dating This Bachelor Nation Star After Her Breakup With Peter

As we’ve seen with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, it’s not uncommon for Bachelor couplers to date outside the show. Hence this Bachelor Madison and Connor dating clue after her breakup with Peter Weber.As Bachelor Nation members know, Madison and Peter broke up two days after the season 24 Bachelor finale, where Peter’s mom, Barb, went off on her for not loving his son as much as Hannah Ann.

Fast forward to Sunday, March 22, and Mike Johnson and Connor Saeli (both from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which Peter was also on) were on Instagram Live, where they were asked about women from Pilot Pete’s season. Apparently, Mike was asked his thoughts on Kelley (whom he called a “baddie”) while Connor was asked if he’d date Madison, which led to a ton of speculation that he and Madi are already an item. Cue to the OMGs.

“Mike and Connor are on IG Live right now and answering some questions in comments. Someone asked Mike if he’d be interested in Kelley and he responded that she seemed cool and I’m pretty sure he called her a “baddie.” Then Mike said, “Connor, what about you and Madi?” and Connor said, “Maybe. I can’t answer that” and started smiling pretty big. It seemed like they may have already talked? Has anyone heard about this? He was really vague and kind of blew past it. Mike called him on it but didn’t get much more info, and they moved on,” read a Reddit post after Connor and Mike’s Instagram Live.

According to other Redditors, Mike also asked Connor, “What’s up with you and Madison though?” to which Connor blushed and responded, “I don’t know. We’ll see.” When Mike continued to press Connor on Madi, Connor finally responded, “Dude. I can’t give you anything” to shut his friend up.

As Bachelor Nation members remember, Connor competed on Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette and was eliminated before Hometown Dates. He then was on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he dated Caelynn Miller-Keyes before she broke up with him to get back together with Dean Unglert. After that, Connor dated Bachelor alum Whitney Fransway. Their romance, which started on Paradise but mostly happened off the show, didn’t last long as Whitney and Connor announced their breakup soon after the Paradise finale.

And so he’s single. And maybe or maybe not DMing with Madison while the world is quarantine. Very, very interesting. We. Must. Know. More.