Yes, Your Favorite Couple Won ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Bachelor Nation met 23 singles on ABC’s latest Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, on April 13. Each was as attractive and talented as the next. But who’s the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart winner 2020? Rest assured, Reality Steve has that answer.

But before we reveal who won season 1 of LTYH, let’s recap what the show is about: Twenty-three single men and women, who are musicians or work in the music industry, live in a mansion as they fall in love through music. Each week, the couples will perform well-known songs on Bachelor-style dates until the finale where the final two couples will compete head-to-head for a chance to record their own music and music video.

With that out of the way, who won LTYH? (Spoilers ahead, so stop now if you don’t want to know.) The winners of LYTH are—drumroll please—Bri Stauss, a pop artist from Provo, Utah, and Chris Watson, a soul singer from Los Angeles. Reality Steve reports that Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran and “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele at the finale. However, what sealed their deal with the producers was that Chris and Bri told each other “I love you” before their final performance and became the first (and only) couple to do so.

“After deliberation, judges determined Chris and Bri were the winners. They won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video. They will also be going on tour once the finale airs,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Those who saw the first episode of LTYH know that Bri and Chris had an instant connection. As they talked on the couch on the second night, Bri told Chris about how natural their relationship was and how she didn’t want him to let go of her hand. In her intro package, Bri also discussed how she was engaged a year and a half before LYTH but broke up with her fiance because she felt like he was afraid.

At the first Rose Ceremony, Bri gave Chris her rose. Reality Steve, however, didn’t confirm if Bri and Chris are engaged, which means that the show could be saving their proposal for the “After the Final Rose.” There you have it, folks. The first winner of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. Time will tell if they make it or become another Bachelor statistic.