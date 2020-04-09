All the ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers You Need For the Weirdest Spinoff Yet

Warning: Spoilers ahead for ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. As hard as Bachelor producers try to keep their seasons’ secrets under wraps, they’re never a match for Reality Steve, whose Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoilers show that even the franchise’s spinoffs aren’t immune to the internet’s number-one spoilers site.

But before we reveal what happens in the first-ever season of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, let’s answer the first question on everyone’s mind: What the F is Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart anyways? The series is the Bachelor franchise’s latest spinoff to keep us occupied as we await an update on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. But unlike other Bachelor shows, Listen to Your Heart incorporates music (cc: Jed Wyatt).

The series follows 23 single men and women, who are musicians or work in the music industry, as they follow their dreams and fall in love. Each episode will see the contestants sing well-known sings, either as individuals or as couples, as they live together and go on Bachelor-style dates. It couldn’t be more cheesy, and we are more than ready.

Ahead, read up Reality Steve’s Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoilers for season 1.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres on ABC on April 13 at 8 p.m.

One of the Contestants Was on American Idol

American Idol fans will recognize one of the Listen to Your Heart contestants. Trevor Holmes competed on season 16 of American Idol, where judge Katy Perry called him “so hot.” Trevor didn’t make it far in the competition, but his flirtation with Katy made him well-known among viewers, especially after it was revealed that he had a girlfriend, who joined him on his auditions and was in the audience of his performances. Looks like Trevor and his girlfriend broke up because he’s a contestant on Listen to Your Heart, where’s expected to yet again show off his music chops and good looks.

“Remember, he brought his girlfriend into the room on auditions, and she was in the audience during Hollywood Week and they still made a storyline about how Katy was flirting with him, etc? Yeah, that’s him,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Trevor Will Likely Be a Villain

Before we fall in love with Trevor too much, Reality Steve tweeted that he’s been emailed by not one but four women who claim that Trevor is a “fuck boy.” What he did to these women is unclear, but if Trevor makes it far in the competition, it’s unlikely he’s a fan favorite because of his past. Prepare for the downfall of Trevor a la Jed Wyatt. “Anyway, everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a fuck boy he is,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Meet the Final Two Couples

The main reason we watch The Bachelor is to find out who wins. Reality Steve confirms the final two Listen to Your Heart couples are—drumroll please—Trevor Holmes (yes, fuck boy Trevor) and Jamie Gabrielle, and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. For the finale, the couples performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, where they were judged by some esteemed celebriies.

Per Reality Steve, Trevor and Jamie sang an original song and “Speechless” by Dan + Shay. Chris and Bri, on the other hand, dueted on “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Judges

Here’s how the finale works: The final two couples performed in front of five judges, which include season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick (the second runner-up from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.) To round out the judges were Taye Diggs, Jewel and Rita Wilson. The trailer for the spinoff also reveals that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers will make an appearance some time in the season.

Apparently, Trevor doesn’t hold back when it comes to his douchebag characteristics when Kaitlyn interviews him about his relationship with Jamie. Kaitlyn asked Jamie and Trevor if they were in love and Trevor replies they were falling in love and they plan to continue seeing each other after the show. Anybody that knows anything about Trevor’s fuck boy past knows that Jamie is in for a rude awakening once this is all over,” Reality Steve tweeted.

The Winners Aren’t Engaged

So who won Listen to Your Heart? Thank God, Trevor does not win the show. Reality Steve confirmed that Bri and Chris won the first season of the spinoff and were awarded with the opportunity to write and record their own original music and make one music video. He also revealed that the couple will tour once the finale airs, though that plan may be up in the air due to the worldwide health crisis.

As for why Bri and Chris won? Well, Reality Steve thinks it may be because they said “I love you” to each other before their final appearance, whereas Jamie and Trevor are only falling in love with each other. However, unlike The Bachelor, Listen to Your Heart didn’t end in an engagement. Reality Steve reports that the couple is still together as of his February tweets, but there’s no ring yet. Perhaps the engagement will be saved for the spinoff’s version of an “After the Final Rose” ceremony?

Trevor and Jamie Are Maybe Dating

After the finale, Trevor and Jamie told the show that they’re open to see where their romance goes after the show. But, though Trevor and Jamie came in second, Reality Steve isn’t so sure that they will work out, especially given Trevor’s past. “So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie,” he tweeted.