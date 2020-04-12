We’re So Glad This Couple Didn’t Win ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart may be the weirdest Bachelor spinoff yet, but at this point, we’ll take anything to keep us entertained in quarantine. According to Reality Steve’s Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale spoilers, this season sounds just as dramatic as any Bachelor or Bachelorette finale.

Before we dive into the finale of the Bachelor franchise’s latest spinoff, let’s explain what the F Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is in the first place. Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which premiered on April 13, follows 23 men and women, who are musicians or work in music, as they find love through music. Each episode, viewers will see the contestants on Bachelor-style dates as they live and make music together. The show will also have the contestants perform well-known songs, either as individuals or as a couple, so viewers can see and hear their chemistry. Host Chris Harrison even said the spinoff is inspired by the on-screen chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

“My goal is to get Gaga on Listen to Your Heart. I mean, this is a match made in heaven. And really, she was the inspiration for this show. I mean, A Star Is Born, Gaga, Bradley Cooper that moment at the Oscars, when I thought they were just going to have sex on stage,” he told Us Weekly in April. “Could we create that kind of chemistry? Could we do that with The Bachelor?”

The sexual tension is high. Can’t wait until the finale to find out what happens? Read these Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale spoilers ahead.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres on ABC on April 13 at 8 p.m.

The Final 2 Couples

Here’s how The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale works. The final two couples will perform in front of a panel of judges and a winner will be chosen. The winning couple will then receive the opportunity to record their own songs and music video, according to Reality Steve. The site also reports that the winners will tour after the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale, though that plan may be nixed due to the current health crisis.

As for the final two couples, they will be: Trevor and Jamie and Chris and Bri.

The Judges

The final two couples will perform in front of five judges. Those judges are season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, her boyfriend Jason Tartick (from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette), actor Taye Diggs, country singer Jewel and actress and singer Rita Wilson. Quite the crew!

The Songs

For the most part, couples will perform covers of well-known songs on Listen to Your Heart. But according to Reality Steve, Jamie and Trevor will perform an original song, as well as Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.” Bri and Chris, on the other hand, will stick to the cover route with a performance of “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran.

Trevor Snubs Jamie

According to Reality Steve, Trevor makes a huge Bachelor mistake when Kaitlyn asks him if he’s in love with Jamie and he says that he’s “falling” in love with Jamie and is down to see where their relationship takes them after the show. Apparently, Trevor (who was a contestant on American Idol and flirted with Katy Perry) doesn’t have a positive reputation among his exes. “Anybody that knows anything about Trevor’s fuck boy past knows that Jamie is in for a rude awakening once this is all over,” Reality Steve tweeted at the time.

Bri & Chris Say “I Love You”

Before their performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love,” Bri and Chris tell each other the three words every Bachelor producer loves to hear: “I love you.” Reality Steve believes their on-stage chemistry is what took them far in the show.

The Winners

The answer everyone wants to know. Who won season 1 of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? The answer: Chris and Bri. According to Reality Steve, Chris and Bri were crowned as the winners of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. But! They’re not engaged. The two ended the show in a relationship. However, that doesn’t mean that their romance isn’t real. Perhaps Chris is waiting until the “After the Final Rose” episode to propose to his future wife. Either way, we’re excited for them.

Trevor & Jamie Continue to Date

While Trevor and Jamie didn’t win the show, they did promise the judges and viewers that they will continue to date after Listen to Your Heart. It’s unclear if they’re still together. (Listen to Your Heart‘s finale filmed in February). But Reality Steve is confident their relationship won’t last. “So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie,” he tweeted.