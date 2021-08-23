Here Are the Surprise Hosts Replacing Chris Harrison on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Scroll To See More Images

For the first time in the show’s history, the Bachelor in Paradise host will not be Chris Harrison. So who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 host? (Or should we say hosts?) Well, ABC announced in June that Bachelor in Paradise will be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities, including David Spade, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiered in August and follows 30-plus contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love with each other. The season—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different. In June, Chris Harrison, who has hosted the Bachelor franchise season since season 1 of The Bachelor in 2002, announced his decision to step down as the franchise’s host. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” Chris wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The news came three months after his scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James. In March, Rachael came under fire after photos resurfaced of her at a South Antebellum plantation-themed party. Chris came under controversy after he defended Rachael in an interview on Extra with season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, which led ABC to replace him as the host of Matt’s “After the Final Rose” special and The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston.

Deadline reported in June that Harrison received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement includes a nondisclosure agreement.

So that’s what happened to Chris Harrison. But who are the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 hosts? Ahead are the celebrities and Bachelor Nation members who are confirmed and rumored to host Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

David Spade

Where you know him: David Spade was the first Bachelor in Paradise season 7 host. Spade, an actor and stand-up comedian, has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live and starred in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me! (for which he was nominated an Emmy and two Golden Globes) and Rules of Engagement. He’s also acted in movies like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep and Joe Dirt and was the voice of Emperor Kuzco in The Emperor’s New Groove.

Lance Bass

Where you know him: Lance Bass was confirmed as a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in June. Bass, a singer, is a former member of NSYNC. He also competed on Dancing With the Stars season 7 in 2008, where he came in third place.

In an interview with Us Weekly in August, Bass revealed that he was “surprised” by how “real” the draam on Bachelor in Paradise was. “I was surprised to see how real everything was, because, you know, those shows can probably get very heavily produced,” he said. “[I thought,] ‘They’ve been on the franchise before, it’s like they come in kind of like actors.’ Like, ‘OK, I know what y’all need. Let’s do this.’”

He continued, “They come in guns-a-blazing. I mean, it is just so real. … I did not realize that you could really start falling for someone so quickly when you’re put in a setting like that.”

Lil Jon

Where you know him: Lil Jon was confirmed as a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in June. He also voiced the trailer for the current Bachelor in Paradise season. Lil Jon, a rapper, has released hit songs like “Get Low,” “Cyclone” and “Yeah!” for which he won a Grammy in 2005. He also made an appearance on The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin in 2018.

Tituss Burgess

Where you know him: Tituss Burgess was confirmed as a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in June. Burgess, an actor, starred on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for which he received five Emmy nominations. He also originated the role of Sebastian the Crab the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid, as well as starred in Broadway musicals like Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations.

Wells Adams

Where you know him: Reality Steve reported in June that Wells Adams will be a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, alongside his fiance, Sarah Hyland. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, where he was eliminated in week 6. He was then a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 before returning to the show in seasons 4, 5, 6 and 7 as the resort bartender, replacing previous bartender, Jorge Moreno. Wells and Sarah, who met in 2017 via social media, got engaged in 2019.

Sarah Hyland

Where you know her: Reality Steve reported in June that Sarah Hyland will be a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, alongside her fiance, Wells Adams. Hyland, an actress, starred on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. She won four Screen Actors Guild Awards and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her role.

Nick Viall

Where you know him: Reality Steve reported in June that Nick Viall will be a host on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Nick was a contestant on season 10 of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman and season 11 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe, both of which he was the runner-up. He was then a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 before he became the lead of The Bachelor season 21. He got engaged to his winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, during the finale in March 2017. The couple split in August 2017. He met his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, on Instagram. The couple went public with their relationship in February 2021.

Natalie Joy

Where you know her: Natalie Joy is the girlfriend of season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall. Reality Steve reported in June that Nick and Natalie will be hosts on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Natalie also posted an Instagram photo of her and Nick in Sayulita, Mexico, where Bachelor in Paradise films, in June. Natalie works as a surgical technologist in Los Angeles.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

