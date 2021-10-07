Here Are All the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together After Leaving Mexico

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you may want to know which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together after their summer of drama in Mexico.

Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that invites past contestants to Mexico to look for a second chance at love with each other. Here’s how Bachelor in Paradise works: The show starts with 20 or so alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who meet with the hopes of forming a connection with each other.

At the end of each week, either the men or the women give out roses. Contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home. The next week, more Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are invited to the season, and the gender who didn’t give out roses the previous week now have a chance to hand out roses to the contestants they’ve formed the strongest relationship with.

By the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

So that’s how Bachelor in Paradise works. But which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together? And which couples are married and have kids? Read on ahead for where some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite Bachelor in Paradise couples are now and what happened after they left Mexico.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt (Season 7)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 14 (Becca Kufrin) & The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Engaged

Joe and Serena P. got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. But their engagement wasn’t without drama. Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Kendall Long, whom he met on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and dated for two years, surprised him at the altar before Serena P. arrived. Kendall, who was also on BiP season 7 but left early, told Joe that she needed to talk to him for closure before she left Paradise for good.

“When I first came here, I knew you were going to be here. And part of me thought it would be really easy to come here and have a closure talk, and to work toward finding a new relationship and hopefully love, but that’s not what happened,” Kendall told Joe. “I came down on this beach and was completely, like, surprised by how it made me feel and how overwhelming it was. And I think ultimately, what ended up happening is, I ended up coming here to fully let you go. … I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the speech without fully, like, expressing that to you.”

After Kendall left, Serena P. arrived, and Joe proposed to her. Serena P. accepted Joe’s proposal, and the two are still together and engaged. “I’m really into you — your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing. A Toronto accent. It’s just really everything,” Joe told Serena P. during his proposal. “It happened fast, faster than I thought. But at this point, I don’t see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side. When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary. And I think about it with you, and I don’t know, it feels right. … Serena Pitt, I love you very much. Will you marry me?”

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin (Season 7)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams) & The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Engaged

Kenny and Mari got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. The couple, who have a 15-year age difference, were in a love triangle with Demi Burnett, a contestant from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, but in the end, Kenny chose Mari, and two stayed together until the Final Rose Ceremony, where Mari gave Kenny her final rose and Kenny proposed to her. Mari accepted Kenny’s proposed, and the two are still together and engaged.

“Mari, you know as soon as you came down the stairs and through the gates of Paradise, I honestly was blown away about how beautiful you were. You know, I don’t if it was love at first sight, but it was definitely something — something I’ve never felt before,” Kenny told Mari during his proposal. “At the end of the day, we did go through a lot of real-life relationship stuff, and we were tested like no other couple in Paradise, I think. … I’m shaking. Mari, I am f—king so in love with you. And I literally, like, I can’t see my life without you. You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life. … Mari Pepin, will you marry me?”

Riley Christian & Maurissa Gunn (Season 7)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams) & The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

Relationship status: Engaged

Riley and Maurissa got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale. Despite some drama with Connor Brennan, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston (whom Maurissa was coupled up with when Riley arrived on BiP), Riley and Maurissa made it to the Final Rose Ceremony, where she gave him her final rose and he proposed to her. Maurissa accepted Riley’s proposal, and the two are engaged and still together.

“My life has been full of letdowns and broken promises until I met you. You showed me what a real man is. You showed me literally everything I’ve dreamed of my whole life. You showed me that fairytales do exist, even though our fairy tale includes whipped cream and toes,” Maurissa told Riley before his proposal. “I really never believed in love at first sight, and you showed me that it truly is possible. I knew I loved you the first night that I met you. You were adventurous, passionate. I knew that I was going to do whatever I needed to to make you mine, and today I know that I wanna make you mine forever.”

Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer (Season 7)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 16 (Tayshia Adams) & The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James)

Relationship status: Dating

Abigail and Noah met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. They were coupled up from the start and made it to the finale. However, they broke up before the Final Rose Ceremony after Noah told Abigail that he was falling in love with her, but she didn’t say it back. Noah broke up with Abigail at the BiP Prom later that day, where he told her she isn’t his “person.” “I’ve been trying to force something that I want, when deep down I know that I’ve not found my person,” he said. “I have these feelings for this girl and she’s perfect in all these ways, but I don’t know if she’s perfect for me. It’s a feeling I had early on that I tried to ignore, because there’s potential there, but it never went away like I kind of just assumed it would. At the end of the day, I think what’s holding me back is I don’t know if I’ll be able to get to where I want to be.”

Abigail, who told Noah that she was also falling in love with him at the prom and apologized for not telling him sooner, responded by telling Noah that she was “blindsided” by their breakup. “I don’t think I’ve been this blindsided before. You go from telling someone you’re falling in love with them the night before to this conversation. You were the one that constantly said, ‘I’m not going to say anything that I don’t mean. I don’t want to make false promises.’ But you ultimately ended up doing that,” she said. She continued, “You’ve been pushing me to try to get to your level, but you’ve obviously had this gut feeling for longer than 24 hours…You still chose to say that to me. Of course I’m going to be hurt and feel like I was lied to.”

After the BiP season 7 finale, Noah and Abigail confirmed they were back together on Instagram. “I love you @noah_erb 🤍,” Abigail captioned a video of her and Noah. The caption was a reference to their breakup, when Noah told her he was falling in love with her but she didn’t say it back. “To be FAIR..I found my person 🎪👫,” Noah captioned a photo of him and Abigail at a fair. The caption referenced when he told Abigail she wasn’t his “person” during the BiP season 7 finale.

Thomas Jacobs & Becca Kufrin (Season 7)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston) & The Bachelor season 22 (Arie Luyendyk Jr.)

Relationship status: Dating

Becca and Thomas met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Becca, who was also the season 14 Bachelorette and is the first lead to be on BiP after their lead season, coupled up with Thomas until the BiP season 7 finale, where she told him that she wasn’t ready for a proposal. After their breakup, Thomas and Becca left BiP single. They confirmed they were back together in Instagram posts after the finale. “I love you @bkoof Happy first day of the rest of our lives 💜,” Thomas captioned a photo of him holding Becca on the beach of BiP. Becca also posted an Instagram apologizing to Thomas for their breakup on BiP. “You know what they say…Third time’s a charm I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs,” she captioned a video of her and Thomas.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Season 6)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) & The Bachelor season 23 (Colton Underwood)

Relationship status: Dating

Dean and Caelynn met on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Dean was also on BiP season 4, where he dated Kristina Schulman, a contestant from The Bachelor season 21 with Nick Viall, but left the show single. Dean and Caelynn had an up-and-own relationship on BiP season 6. Dean broke up with Caelynn in the middle of the season, however, he returned later to ask her back and they left BiP together. Dean and Caelynn returned to BiP season 7 to host the finale. “We definitely defied the odds,” Caelynn told Us Weekly in June 2021. “I think that’s just our unique relationship and we really try not to listen to it. When you go on the show, so many people are going to have so many opinions about your relationship — good and bad. I think we just never really listened to those negative people and we just lived our lives.”

Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin (Season 6)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 15 (Hannah Brown) & The Bachelor season 23 (Colton Underwood)

Relationship status: Engaged

Dylan and Hannah got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Before their engagement, they were in a love triangle with Blake Horstmann, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin, but in the end, Hannah chose Dylan, who proposed to her during the Final Rose Ceremony. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Hannah and Dylan confirmed that they’re still together and engaged. The couple moved into their first home together in San Diego in November 2020.

Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch (Season 5)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette Canada season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer) & The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)

Relationship status: Engaged

Kevin and Astrid met on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. Despite being coupled up from the start, Kevin broke up with Astrid before the finale, and they left BiP single. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Kevin and Astrid confirmed they were back together after he arrived home in Canada and realized he regretted his decision to break up with her. In December 2018, Astrid moved from Florida to Toronto to live with Kevin. They got engaged in August 2019.

“I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me,” Astrid captioned an Instagram photo from the proposal. “@kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever. ♥️” In May 2021, Astrid announced that she and Kevin were expecting their first child together.

Adam Gottschalk & Raven Gates (Season 4)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) & The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)

Relationship status: Married

Adam and Raven met on Bachelor in Paradise season 4. Though they didn’t get engaged in the finale, Adam and Raven left together and continued dating. In May 2019, Adam announced that he and Raven were engaged. “5.31.19 #Engaged 💍,” he captioned an Instagram photo of their proposal. The couple married in April 2021, and in July 2021, Raven announced that she and Adam were expecting their first child together—which she called their “honeymoon baby.”

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti (Season 2 & 3)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe) & The Bachelor season 19 (Chris Soules)

Relationship status: Married

Jared and Ashley I. met on Bachelor in Paradise season 2. They broke up before the finale and returned to BiP for season 3, where they were involved in a love triangle with Caila Quinn, a contestant from The Bachelor season 21 with Nick Viall. In the end, both Jared and Ashley I. left BiP single for a second time. In 2018, Jared and Ashley I., who remained friends after their BiP seasons, confirmed they were back together and dating. They got engaged in June 2018 and married in August 2019. They announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2021. “Coming February 10, 2022,” Jared captioned an Instagram post.

Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper (Season 2)

Original seasons: The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe) & The Bachelor season 19 (Chris Soules)

Relationship status: Married

Tanner and Jade got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 finale. Their wedding aired as a special in 2016. In August 2017, Jade and Tanner welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emerson. Their second child, a son named Brooks, was born in July 2019. Their third child, a son named Reed, was born in November 2020.

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

